All-electric MG Comet EV launched in India at Rs 7.98 lakh

MG Comet EV launched in India at Rs 7.98 lakh. Bookings for the MG Comet will begin on May 15, with deliveries starting soon after.

The much-awaited MG Comet electric car is now officially on sale in India at Rs 7.98 lakh ex-showroom. The MG Comet EV is the carmaker’s second all-electric offering after the MG ZS EV, which was first launched in 2020. With the Comet, MG is targeting the mass market.

The MG Comet features a quirky design, with a boxy overall look, small wheels, a large windscreen, rectangular windows, and vertically stacked headlights. The Comet is sure to stand out compared to any other car in the Indian market today.

Bookings for the MG Comet will commence from May 15 and deliveries will begin the same month itself, however, in select cities.

Targeted to be an urban commuter, the MG Comet EV gets a 17kWh battery pack that offers a range of 230km. The car is powered by an electric motor on the rear axle and takes around 8.5 hours to charge fully with an AC charger.

The MG Comet’s primary rival in the Indian market will be the Tata Tiago EV, which is powered by a 19.2kWh battery pack, or a larger 24kWh pack, which offers a range of over 300km. However, unlike the Comet, the Tiago EV features fast charging, which can juice up the battery to 80 percent in 57 minutes.

However, MG is clear that the Comet is targeted at customers in the city and is not for those who travel more than 100km every day and for those who go on long trips.

Inside, the MG Comet EV gets two 10.25-inch displays, one being the infotainment system and the other an instrument cluster. The Comet offers wireless smartphone connectivity, connected car tech, over 100 voice commands, and the ability to use your smartphone as the key.

The carmaker also offers several personalisation kits in the form of bodywork and decals to make the Comet stand out from not just any other car, but other Comets as well.