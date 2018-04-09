All-electric Mercedes-Benz S-Class to launch in 2020

Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been known for being one of the most luxurious saloons the world has ever seen. Now though, with the widespread talks over electric mobility, the German marque is working on an all-electric equivalent of its flagship saloon car - the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Once launched, it will rival the upcoming zero-emissions Jaguar XJ and next-generation electric Audi A8, however, unlike the two it will not be a variant of the S-Class. Large-cars project boss Michael Kelz says a new model will join the EQ range. Mercedes-Benz trademarked several names last year under the EQ brand, including the EQ S, which will be the name for the S-Class' electric counterpart.

Mercedes-Benz EQ S will join the others in the electric range alongside models already seen in concept form – the EQ A hatchback, EQ C SUV and a lower-ranking electric saloon comparable to the C-Class.

The electric saloon will use a new modular architecture called MEA. Mercedes-Benz S-Class' platform called MRA can only allow a plug-in hybrid layout and cannot accommodate pure electric powertrain.

Confirmation of a pure-electric S-Class is in line with Daimler CEO Dr Dieter Zetsche’s plans to introduce 10 electric EQ models by 2025.

So far, there are no details on the new Mercedes-Benz EQ S' performance, but it is likely to come with two electric motors powering all four wheels, with a possible range of about 600 km. In terms of design as well, Mercedes-Benz EQ S will be radically different from the S-Class with short front and rear overhangs.

Mercedes-Benz India showcased the EQ electric SUV concept in India during the 2018 Auto Expo in February. With Concept EQ, Mercedes-Benz plans to electrify mobility solutions across the world and the concept was first showcased at the 2017 Paris Motor Show. The company confirms that the production version of this SUV will debut by 2020.