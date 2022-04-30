All-electric Kia EV6: Top 5 things you should know about it

The all-electric Kia EV6 will be launched in India soon. Here are the top 5 things you should know about Kia India’s first EV that will rival the Hyundai Ioniq 5, MINI Cooper SE, Volvo XC40 Recharge, etc.

Kia India is one of the fastest-growing carmakers in the country. This South Korean carmaker made its India debut in 2019 with the launch of the Seltos mid-size SUV. It was followed by the Carnival premium MPV, Sonet sub-compact SUV, and Carens MPV. All these products have been fairly successful in their respective segments and now the carmaker is venturing into the EV space with the Kia EV6. The all-electric Kia EV6 will be launched in India soon and here are the top 5 things you should know about it.

Kia EV6: Design and Colours

The new Kia EV6 is one good-looking electric vehicle and it looks stunning from every possible angle, especially its range-topping GT line. It is based on Kia’s new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy and sports sharp cuts and creases on the body lines. Moreover, its 20-inch five-spoke machined-cut alloy wheels look very sporty. Globally, it is offered in six colour shades. They are – Steel Matte Grey, White Pearl, Midnight Black, Runway Red, Interstellar Grey, Yacht Blue, and Steel Matte Grey.

Kia EV6: Dimensions and Capacity

Specification Kia EV6 Length 4695 mm Width 1890 mm Height 1550 mm Wheelbase 2900 mm Boot Space 490 litres Ground Clearance 155 mm (appx.)

Kia EV6: Battery, Range, and Charging Time

The all-electric Kia EV6 is globally offered with two different battery pack options. It gets a 58 kWh unit and a larger 77.4 kWh battery pack. The company claims a maximum driving range of up to 500 km on a single charge, depending on the variant. Moreover, it can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC ultrafast charger and in 73 minutes using a 50 kW DC fast charger.

Kia EV6: Motor and Performance

The 58 kWh battery-spec model of the Kia EV6 can be had with a 170 hp single-motor & RWD layout or a 235 hp dual-motor & AWD layout. The larger 77.4 kWh battery pack is also available with two variants – a 229 hp single-motor with RWD and a 325 hp dual-motor with AWD drivetrain. Moreover, the top-spec GT version with the dual-motor set-up and AWD develops 585 hp of power and 740 Nm of peak torque.

Kia EV6: Launch Date and Expected Price

The pre-bookings for the all-electric Kia EV6 will commence in India on May 26, 2022. Only 100 units of this tech-laden electric vehicle will be offered in the country. It is expected to be launched in July or August this year with prices falling in the range of Rs 55 lakh – Rs 60 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, the Kia EV6 will rival the likes of Hyundai Ioniq 5, MINI Cooper SE, Volvo XC40 Recharge, etc.

