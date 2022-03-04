All-electric Jeep SUV breaks cover: Sits on eCMP architecture

Jeep’s upcoming electric SUV makes its first appearance on the internet. Based on the eCMP architecture, it is also reported to feature an AWD layout.

Jeep as a brand is known for producing some of the most capable cars, irrespective of their size and the segment they fit in. The American SUV maker has now taken the wraps off its upcoming electric SUV, and it does look very much a Jeep from all angles. Its arrival, however, is expected by the first half of the year 2023. The all-electric model is revealed in a loud yellow paint scheme and looks bold. Thus, reflecting the Jeep’s valiant move.

Dimensionally, it is a size smaller than the Jeep Renegade. The concept prototype also has some essence of Compass in it. The front face comprises a closed 7-slat grille with an EV-specific marking. Headlamps merge into the grille and don a blacked-out theme. A dual-tone bumper with a blacked-out chin and a silver-finished scuff plate add some bruteness.

Around the sides, negative-offset treatment for the wheel arches is a touch that brings some bulk to the design. The squat stance is prominent on this rather boxy silhouette. The rear-end features chunky wraparound tail lamps. The roof wears a black paint scheme, and a spoiler extends to the rear face. For the rear bumper, a black cladding is used, along with a silver skid plate. The overall design seems boxy yet sporty.

Apart from the design, Jeep has also revealed that the upcoming electric SUV will be underpinned by the eCMP architecture. Jeep’s sister concerns – Citroen and Peugeot are also using this platform. The Jeep EV is expected to come in an AWD configuration as well, to boast class-leading capabilities and stand tall to Jeep’s legendary heritage of making capable off-roaders.

Talking about the company’s strategy for the Indian market – the launch of Jeep Meridian and Grand Cherokee are in the pipeline. The latter will be locally assembled at the company’s Indian manufacturing unit, and it will be retailed with a 2.0L turbo-petrol motor. The Jeep Meridian, on the other hand, will be produced locally and is assumed to rival the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner.

