All-electric G-Wagon to arrive in 2025 in form of Mercedes-Benz EQG

Images of an all-electric G-Wagon have been released. The pictures preview the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQG by 2025 and is said to be just as capable as before.

By:September 6, 2021 6:16 PM

As Mercedes-Benz will now focus on its transition to making electric vehicles, the G-Wagon will follow in those very footsteps. Mercedes has now revealed preview images of the upcoming all-electric G-Wagon. The model is expected to arrive in 2025, and it will be the first all-electric G-Class since it was introduced in 1979. The concept Mercedes-Benz EQG will be showcased in Munich. It will use the same chassis as the current model and claims to offer the same off-road prowess as the traditional G-Wagon.

The overall silhouette will remain the same as the EQG will be based on the current G-Class. The EQG will of course get some styling revisions to come in line with the design language of the ICE-powered G-Wagon. Mercedes-Benz claims that the Concept EQG is a near-production study. The front grille will be replaced with a flush panel with a 3 pointed star in the middle. It will sit on 22-inch aluminium wheels and the spare wheel casing on the tailgate will be converted into a storage box.

The platform will remain the same with the ladder frame design. It will continue to feature independent suspension at the front and a rigid rear axle. Not that anyone who ever buys a G-Wagon ever takes it off-road, but if they ever decide to, they can.

Of course, it will be powered by four electric motors, one powering each wheel independently. The battery will not be housed in the ample engine bay but instead will be integrated into the ladder frame chassis. It may bring the centre of gravity down, but the weight of the battery and its interesting placement may affect its performance and torsional rigidity so it would be fascinating to see how that works.

The electric G-Wagon is expected to arrive by 2025, so it’s some time away. Naturally, Mercedes has not revealed the size of the battery and the range it will be capable of delivering.

In India, the G-Wagon is offered in two specs — the G 350d diesel and the monstrosity known as the AMG G 63. Both of which are quite popular in the Indian market.

