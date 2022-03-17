All-electric BMW i7, new 7 Series global debut on April 20, 2022

The all-new BMW 7 Series will be globally unveiled on April 20, 2022. BMW’s new 7 Series will be available in pure-combustion, plug-in hybrid, and for the first time in an all-electric avatar (i7).

The all-new BMW 7 Series will make its world premiere at the Beijing Auto Show in China on April 20, 2022. The new-generation version of this German carmaker’s flagship sedan will be made available in pure-combustion, plug-in hybrid, and for the first time in an all-electric avatar (i7). In fact, the brand new BMW i7 EV will be the most powerful car in the new 7 Series family.

The German marque has revealed some details about its future 7 Series at the BMW Group’s Annual Conference. For starters, the all-new BMW i7 will benefit from the fifth-generation eDrive system, the one we even get to see in the iX electric SUV. The electric sedan will be based on BMW’s flexible Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform which also underpins the BMW iX and the i4 EVs.

While the exact specifications of the new 7 Series haven’t been revealed yet, the company did officially announce that the all-new i7 will offer a driving range of more than 600 km per charge. The i7 might share its powertrain with the BMW iX and will get a dual-motor set-up. The ICE and plug-in hybrid versions of the new 7 Series will get new-gen engines to meet the Euro 7 emission norms that will be introduced in the coming years.

Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG for Development, said, “The new BMW 7 Series is absolutely trail-blazing in every respect. Like no other model, the BMW 7 Series stands for BMW’s innovative strength. The all-electric BMW i7 is also the most powerful BMW 7 Series. It combines the best driving experience with the ultimate digital experience. This makes it the ideal vehicle for forward-thinking, responsible decision-makers and avant-garde pioneers.”

