All-electric BMW 3 Series reaches Chinese market: Runs 526 km on a full charge

Exclusive to the Chinese market, the all-new BMW i3 eDrive35L is the electrified iteration of the BMW’s 3 Series sedan. The model will officially be launched in May this year.

The BMW Group is making progress in the electric vehicle space at a rather fast pace. The company has expanded its electric portfolio with the introduction of the all-new BMW i3 eDrive35L sedan. It is quintessentially an all-electric iteration of the much-renowned 3 Series, which is also the leading premium-compact segment sedan in China. However, the model is exclusive to the Chinese market as of now, and it will officially go on sale by May this year. BMW affirms that the new i3 eDrive35L is designed for Chinese buyers keeping their key requirements in mind.

In terms of dimensions, the all-electric 3 Series is 4,872 mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,966 mm. In comparison to the fossil-powered iteration, the wheelbase boasts an increment of 110 mm. Consequently, it offers a more spacious rear bench with an emission-free experience.

The BMW i3 eDrive35L features the brand’s latest Gen5 eDrive powertrain components that are already in use on the iX3, i4, and iX. The electric motor develops a peak power output of 210 kW, whereas the max torque stands at 400 Nm. The all-electric 3 Series can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 5.2 seconds. However, the Bavarian brand has not revealed the official top speed figures yet.

Talking of battery, it has a capacity of 70.3 kWh to offer a claimed range of 526 km (CLTC). Moreover, the charging time with the DC fast charger from 10-80 per cent is just 35 minutes. With the new powertrain setup, the boot space remains fairly usable at 410 liters. BMW has also tuned the suspension of the BMW i3 eDrive35L to fit best for the Chinese road conditions. The tuning job has been performed by BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. R&D division in Shenyang.

The all-new BMW i3 eDrive35L remains exclusive for the Chinese audience currently and will be assembled at the BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. plant, which is based in Lydia, Shenyang. The introduction of the new all-electric model makes the company have a portfolio of six fully-electric cars. The BMW Group is expecting electric vehicles to drive 50 per cent of its global sales by the year 2030.

