All-electric Baojun micro SUV breaks cover in China

Baojun, MG’s sister company has unveiled an electric SUV concept in China that will go into production next year.

MG’s sister company, Baojun, has unveiled an all-electric micro SUV in China. The three-door SUV sports a squarish design with off-roading cues and an all-electric power train, making it ideal for city use and occasional recreational activities.

The SUV features a muscular front bumper with tow hooks on either side and a rectangular front grille with neatly integrated headlights. The SUV does resemble the new Ford Bronco in terms of design elements, giving it a butch yet modern look.

The Baojun micro SUV is based on the same platform as the Baojun Kiwi city EV, which it will share with MG for its upcoming electric SUV slated to be showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and launched later in India.

Coming to the Baojun SUV itself, the electric power train uses two motors, one on each axle that is expected to produce over 100 bhp. Also, since the vehicle uses one motor on each axle, it will be an all-wheel-drive vehicle.

The Baojun SUV is still in its concept form and is expected to go into production next year. Baojun will start sales in Chine initially, followed by select few markets globally.

The India launch of the new Baojun SUV is unlikely as the carmaker’s sister company, MG is already present in India. Also, since MG is looking at launching an affordable EV for the Indian market, it is unlikely that the Bronco-inspired electric SUV will make it to India.