All-electric Audi Q5 e-tron unveiled: Features 6 & 7 seat layouts

The new Audi Q5 e-tron is unveiled in China at the Auto Guangzhou 2021 Motor Show. It will first go on sale in the Chinese market with three powertrain choices.

German brands have held the torch of moving the automotive space towards electrification. In the Indian market, Audi has recently launched the low-slung e-tron GT, along with the RS e-tron GT. Internationally, the German marque has now taken the cover off the Q5 e-tron that comes with three rows of seats. The Audi Q5 e-tron has been unveiled in China at the Auto Guangzhou 2021 Motor Show. Developed in collaboration with the SAIC under the VW-SAIC joint venture, the Q5 e-tron will first go on sale in the Chinese market, followed by its entry into other international markets.

The Q5 e-tron looks fairly big in size. It is 4,876 mm long, 1,860 mm wide and 1,675 mm tall. The wheelbase at 2,965 mm isn’t short either. Underpinned by the MEB platform of Volkswagen Group, the Q5 e-tron is essentially a reworked avatar of the China-specific Volkswagen ID 6.

For the styling, It features a busy-looking front face, which is very typical of a new-age Audi. The single-frame grille is colossal-sized, and it is covered for the improved aerodynamic drag coefficient. Angular headlamps add to the overall appeal, and the front bumper misses out on fog lamps to house functional air vents. The tail of the Q5 e-tron looks neat as well. Thanks to slim LED tail lamps and a light bar that extends across the width, a bit of larger e-tron is visible here.

Interior is designed with heavy inspiration from the Q4 e-tron. The centre stage is taken by an 11.6-inch infotainment screen, while the instrument console is a 10.25-inch display. With a larger footprint and a long wheelbase, the Q5 e-tron is reported to be spacious on the inside. It gets three-row seating with 6- and 7-seat layouts. The former comes with captain chairs in the second row.

The most crucial aspect of the Q5 e-tron remains its powertrain. After all, it is an all-electric offering. There will be three variants on offer – 35, 40, and 50. The 35 guise will come in an RWD layout with a 180 Hp motor. The battery capacity for this variant stands at 55 kWh. The mid-spec 40 variant will feature a 204 Hp motor and 83.4 kWh battery pack. The top of the line 50 variant, on the other hand, gets the same 83.4 kWh battery pack but with an AWD layout and 302 Hp dual-motor setup. Time for the 0-100 kmph sprint is claimed at 6.7 seconds, while the claimed driving range is 560 km on a full charge.

