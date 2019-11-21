All BMW petrol cars are now BS-VI compliant: Prices to be up by this much

German luxury carmaker BMW has announced that it has upgraded its entire petrol vehicle range in India to meet the BS-VI emission norms. The automaker said it is now working on upgrading its diesel range to meet the stricter emission norms that will come into effect starting 1st April, 2020. BMW announced that its Chennai-based plant has started already the local production of BS-VI diesel variants of the 5 Series and 6 Series Gran Turismo and is now gearing up to roll out the new X1. The production of BS-VI version of the BMW X1 will also start soon. With the latest announcement by BMW of hiking prices, if you are someone who has been planning to buy a brand new Bimmer, now is the best time for you if you wish to save some cash

Commenting on the BS-VI transition, Rudratej Singh, BMW Group India President and Chief Executive Officer said that the early start of BS-VI production is a strategic call that the company is taking to meet the unprecedented demand for its new products. He also announced that come next year and the prices of the models will go up by 6 percent due to the BS-VI effect. He further added that the year 2019 has been exciting for the company as its new product portfolio has triggered remarkable traction in the luxury car market.

Singh said that today, BMW India customers have the choice of buying a BS-VI car across the entire product portfolio. He concluded his statement by saying that the present BMW range is extremely attractive because of its unique position with the latest products, newest technology as well as superbly attractive ownership packages on limited stocks of BS-IV variants. Expect other automakers to make an announcement too regarding BS-VI compliance in the weeks to come.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! If you still haven't, visit and subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel.