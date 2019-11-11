All-Black Ford Endeavour (Everest Sport) revealed: Should Ford bring this to India?

Ford has introduced a new all-black version of their Endeavour SUV. The Endeavour in Australia and ASEAN markets is badged as the Ford Everest which is why the model is called the Ford Everest Sport. The Everest Sport features an all-black exterior and interior look replacing all the shiny chrome on the SUV in addition to the dual-tone black and beige interior.

The chrome accents on the exterior of the car, like the front grille, and the garnishes on the rear and bodywork has been replaced with matte-black trim panels. The front grille has been replaced entirely for a black mesh grille all of which offers a sportier and darker look. The trim on the front and rear bumpers which are finished in grey have also been replaced with blacked-out trims. The 20-inch alloy wheels have also been given a glossy black finish.

On the interior as well, Ford has given the SUV an all-black treatment with new black panels and trims accents and minor tweaks to the Everest Sport. The SUV also features special badging at the front and sides.

As for engine options, the Everest and Endeavour both come with the same 2.2-lite four-cylinder and 3.2-litre five-cylinder diesel engine options. While there is a manual option for the smaller engine along with an automatic, the larger 3.2-litre motor is only offered with an automatic transmission. Mechanically, the Everest Sport is identical to the standard models.

While the Endeavour in India is priced from Rs 28.2 lakh to Rs 33.7 lakh (ex-showroom), the sales of the Endeavour have plateaued out. Should Ford bring the all-black ‘Sport’ model of the Endeavour, it is possible that some demand for the Endeavour may crop up in the Indian market.