Alfa Romeo Tonale shows up before official unveil: Features plug-in hybrid powertrain

The Alfa Romeo Tonale leaks ahead of its official unveiling. It will be the company’s first-ever attempt at using plug-in hybrid technology in its line-up.

Alfa Romeo Tonale will be the smallest product in the carmaker’s SUV range. It is scheduled to shed veils today. However, someone at the company headquarters couldn’t resist pressing the button to share the official images ahead of the reveal. Therefore, we now know a thing or two about the upcoming baby SUV of Alfa Romeo called Tonale. It will sit below the Stelvio in the company’s line-up and uses a modified version of the Jeep Compass’ platform.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale will be available in both FWD and AWD configurations. The interesting bit, however, is that the Tonale will be the first PHEV model of the brand. Engine choices include a 130 hp diesel engine and a 160 hp petrol motor. These options will be available with the FWD layout and a 48V mild-hybrid system.

A 275 hp petrol motor with AWD layout and plug-in hybrid technology will also be a part of the list. Gearbox options on the Tonale will include a 9-speed AT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT. Select markets may even get a 6-speed DCT unit.

In terms of design, the Tonale looks smashing. The front-end features the distinctive ‘Trefoil’ grille, flanked by slender headlamps, which feature an aggressive design for the LED DRLs. The overall silhouette looks sportier than other Stellantis offerings based on this platform.

The tail lamps too mimic the same glow pattern as LED DRLs. The size of the alloy wheels is not yet revealed, but they look gorgeous. In comparison to the concept that was showcased earlier, not a lot has changed in terms of design except for the addition of practical stuff, like ORVMs, wipers and more.

On the inside, the dashboard boasts the traditional Alfa Romeo shape. On the top, a free-standing UConnect infotainment screen is fixed, which will come with all the modern connectivity features.