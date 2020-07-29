‘Alexa, charge my car’: Skoda electric cars can now start/stop charging remotely via Amazon Alexa

For the function to work, customers simply need to ensure their charging cable is connected and use the command “Alexa, ask Skoda, I want to start charging my car.”

Published: July 29, 2020 4:13 PM

SKODA Connect Amazon alexa

It has been quite a while ever since Alexa entered our living rooms and we had her playing music for us and making her applaud for a friend’s bad joke. But now, Amazon Alexa is getting smarter and able to do chores like charging your electric car. Skoda has announced that all-electric Skoda Citigoe iV and Skoda Superb iV plug-in hybrid can now use Amazon Alexa voice assistants to start or stop charging remotely and check on the remaining range. Customers of these two cars can perform these functions without having to move from their couch.

Thanks to a raft of upgrades added to the Skoda Connect service, iV owners can now perform a range of actions make charging and managing their EV’s battery. One of the highlights of these functions is that customers can now check the charge level of their vehicles’ lithium-ion batteries remotely before setting off and if needed, charge it up some more just by telling Alexa.

For this function to work, customers need to keep the charging cable connected to their car. If so, they can use the command “Alexa, ask Skoda, I want to start charging my car.” Similarly, the “Alexa, ask Skoda…” command can be used to control all of the new features.

Also read: 2020 Honda City explained in images: New design, Alexa remote and other first-in-class features

With the upgrades, Skoda Connect Alexa Skill can communicate in four languages – English, French, German and Italian – across all Skoda iV models. Moreover, owners can now also control air conditioning levels, with the option to start cooling before getting into the car.

To use Alexa, customers require an Amazon account and an Alexa device, through which the Skoda Connect Alexa skill is activated. The vehicle owner then needs to link this skill to their Skoda Connect user account. The technology updates will continue to be rolled out across the rest of the Skoda iV range, including the Octavia iV and Octavia iV vRS plug-in hybrids, which are due to be released later this year.

