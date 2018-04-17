Akshaya Tritiya Car Discounts: Get upto Rs 85,000 off on Mahindra XUV500, Maruti WagonR, Hyundai Grand i10 & more

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, multiple dealerships are offering benefits on selected car models. If you are planning to buy or exchange your car, then this could be the best time as you may end up getting some good discounts and offers. Maruti Suzuki dealership is giving cash benefits on its models like Ignis (diesel), Ciaz (diesel), Wagon R (CNG) variants. The diesel models of the Ignis and Ciaz are being offered with cash discounts of Rs 30,000. The Maruti WagonR CNG can also be purchased with a cash discount of Rs 35,000. The company is also planning to introduce an updated version of Ciaz with a 1.5-litre engine that might be launch later this year. Tata Motors is also no behind in this race and dealerships are offering the company's Bolt hatchback with a discount of Rs 35,000.

Hyundai dealerships are offering some good offers on its car models in India. You can now purchase the Grand i10 with a cash discount of Rs 15,000. Besides this, you can also get one-year insurance free. The company's Eon entry-level hatchback is now available at the dealerships for sale with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and outlets are offering one-year free insurance on this model as well.

Model Name Offers Hyundai Grand i10 Rs 15,000 cash discount One year free insurance Hyundai Eon Rs 20,000 cash discount One year free insurance Honda Jazz Diesel Rs 30,000 cash discount One year free insurance Maruti Ignis Diesel Rs 30,000 cash discount Maruti Ciaz Diesel Rs 30,000 cash discount Tata Bolt Rs 35,000 cash discount Maruti WagonR CNG Rs 35,000 cash discount Mahindra KUV100 Rs 40,000 cash discount Ford Aspire Rs 50,000 cash discount Mahindra XUV500 Rs 85,000 cash discount

Ford is also offering a cash discount of Rs 50,000 on its Aspire. The Honda Jazz diesel can also be purchased with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and you will also get one-year insurance free alongside. On the occasion of Askay Tritiya, Mahindra is also offering some decent benefits on its multiple products. The company is offering Rs 40,000 cash discount on the purchase of KUV100.

As the new Mahindra XUV500 facelift launch is very close, the company is offering a cash discount on the current XUV500 model and you can save Rs 85,000 on its purchase. It has to be noted that the discount figures may vary depending on dealership to dealership. These figures have been confirmed by the company's authorized dealerships from Delhi NCR.