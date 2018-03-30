Akshay Kumar buys new Jeep Compass: Why the ‘Khiladi’ fell in love with the most affordable Jeep in India

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has recently bought a Jeep Compass SUV. The 'Khiladi' is fond of SUVs and one can find vehicles like Porsche Cayenne, a Range Rover and a Honda CR-V. This is not the first time that a Bollywood actor has taken the delivery of a Jeep SUV. A few days back, Jacqueline Fernandes also added the Jeep Compass to her garage. Also, last year, Saif Ali Khan took the delivery of the company's flagship Jeep Cherokee SRT SUV. Jeep India had to face a lot of criticism on the social media when it entered the country with the Grand Cherokee SRT and Wrangler models. Taking lessons from it, the manufacturer launched the Jeep Compass at a competitive pricing and gained appreciation. The reason for the killer price tag is the local assembling of the vehicle. The Jeep Compass is selling in good numbers in India and the main reason for that is the decent pricing.

The Jeep Compass locks its horns with the Hyundai Creta and the Mahindra XUV500 in terms of pricing. The SUV has a five-seater layout and it is quite spacious on the inside. The Jeep Compass is available in both, petrol and diesel engine options. While the 1.4-litre petrol engine generates a maximum power output of 160 bhp along with a peak torque of 250 Nm, the 2.0-litre diesel mill is good for shedding out 170 bhp and 350 Nm. The company offers a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox is offered as an option.

The company is going to launch the new Jeep Compass Trailhawk edition in the coming months. The new edition of the SUV will be more off-road biased than the regular model and hence, it will demand a premium over the standard Compass. More details on the new Jeep Compass Trailhawk edition to be unwrapped in the coming weeks so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: Rushlane