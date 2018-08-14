Akshay Kumar ‘Baap Ka Road’ safety campaign: Hilarious videos to spread awareness on traffic rules

Akshay Kumar has joined forces with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways with a mission to spread awareness on traffic rules and road safety. The Bollywood actor has released a series of videos depicting situations different kinds of traffic offenders and giving out a clear message on road safety. Posting a picture from the launch event of the series, Akshay Kumar clubbed it with a message for his fans saying that as he got to know about the shocking facts and numbers relating to road accidents which can be prevented, he decided to be a part of the ministry's road safety campaign to spread awareness on traffic rules.

Akshay Kumar "Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha" video grab.

There are three videos that are part of the Road Safety Week Campaign's theme "Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha". These were launched in the presence of Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

While we find these videos hilarious and we all admire Akshay Kumar for the witty approach that has been taken to send out the message, we must realise that underlying problem that has given rise to the campaign is a serious matter. Road accident related deaths are one of the highest in India and like Akshay said in his previous Instagram post, these can be prevented.

Indian road users must realise that it is a collective effort – keeping our roads safe. Traffic rules are in place for a reason, they help makes roads safer. This is actually a sad state of situation that something as simple as traffic rules have to be taught to road users in India. Not that most people don't know about the rules, it's more the fact that the offenders believe that they aren't hurting anyone else by jumping a signal or going the wrong way. That is where they're wrong.

If the traffic offenders aren't ready to be dictated by plain logic, we hope they will listen to a beloved action star. Or to put it in Mr Kumar's words, “Follow traffic rules for your own and others safety kyunki road kisi ke baap ki nahi hai (nobody's father owns the road)."

In one of the videos, a character is seen questioning Akshay that what if the road did belong to his father. The actor has a brilliant answer to that: “The father will be in trouble too.”