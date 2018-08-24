AK-47 maker Kalashnikov builds Tesla-rivalling electric car CV-1! What makes it so special?

Kalashnikov, the Russian arms maker has now ventured into making electric cars and have unveiled a classic styled, retro-looking CV-1 electric car at the ongoing Defence Expo in Moscow. The Kalashnikov is said to rival Elon Musk's Tesla and is also likely to go into production. However, there are no definite timelines announced on this electric car going up for sale.

Kalashnikov is known best for the AK-47 machine guns, but at the Russian Defence Expo, the company presented the CV-1 electric car finished in pale blue. The company says that the look of this electric car has been inspired by a Soviet hatchback model developed in 1970s called Izh-Kombi. The parent company, Kalashnikov Concern also confirmed that it has developed some new technologies and elements to make an "electric supercar" that will have a range of 350 kms on a single charger and will also feature an inverter.

The company is further confident that this technology will let it stand in the ranks of global electric car makers including the likes of Tesla and Nissan. The Kalashnikov CV-1 has an electric range of 350 Kms and gets a 220 KT electric motor with a top speed of 100 kmph. The company claims an acceleration from 0-100 kmph is six seconds.

The car gets a new high-speed system of modular control batteries and the CV-1 has a system that balances various working elements, taking into account the slightest difference in the characteristics of each. The battery on the car has a weight of 50 kilograms with dimensions of 50 cm in length and width and 100 cm in height. The capacity of the battery is 90 kW/hr with a payload of 1.2 MW.

</ iframe><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>This is also not the first vehicle being built by the company. Earlier, the company had built a hybrid buggy OV-2 designed for Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The car is capable of speeds of up to 100 km / h and can carry up to 4 people, including the driver. It also has an Electromotocycle SM-1 in its line-up. Over the years, the company has ventured into new business ranging from clothing to making covers for mobile phones.</p> <p>Considering EVs is the future, expect Russia also to be aggressive and a company like Kalashnikov leading the development of EVs with its range of expertise in guns, tanks and even robots.</p> <p>

This is also not the first vehicle being built by the company. Earlier, the company had built a hybrid buggy OV-2 designed for Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The car is capable of speeds of up to 100 km / h and can carry up to 4 people, including the driver. It also has an Electromotocycle SM-1 in its line-up. Over the years, the company has ventured into new business ranging from clothing to making covers for mobile phones.

Considering EVs is the future, expect Russia also to be aggressive and a company like Kalashnikov leading the development of EVs with its range of expertise in guns, tanks and even robots.