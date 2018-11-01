Aishwarya Rai Bachchan birthday: From Audi to Bentley – Car collection of the Bachchans

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her 45th birthday this year and Express Drives would like to extend the best of wishes. She's an incredibly successful actor in Bollywood and has been an icon to thousands of young people across India and the world. With great fame come great pay cheques which can get you great cars! We'll celebrate her birthday in our own way, which means we've put together the list of cars the Miss World and her family goes around in. The Bachchan family apparently loves luxury cars. There are no uncomfortable fast cars in the list, just sheer luxury.

Audi A8 L

Image: Cartoq

Audi A8 L is the flagship sedan in the German car manufacturer's lineup. It is powered by a 2.8-litre V6 engine that produces 270 bhp and 580 Nm of torque, Aishwarya has been spotted in her white Audi A8 L a number of times. It would have set her back about Rs 1.3 crore.

Mercedes-Benz S500

Another flagship in Aishwarya's car collection is the Mercedes-Benz S500. The S-Class is powered by a 4.7-litre V8 that puts out 453 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. Her silver S500 would have cost her about Rs 1.4 crore.

Mercedes-Benz S350d

Aishwarya has been seen several times with Abhishek Bachchan on the wheel of a W221 Mercedes-Benz S350d. Now discontinued, the W221 generation S-Class is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo engine that produces 232 bhp and 540 Nm of torque. The current generation of the S350d is priced at Rs 1.33 crore.

Bentley Continental GT

Image: Cartoq

The Continental GT was gifted to the Bachchans by politician Amar Singh. The British grand tourer is powered by a 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 engine producing 552 bhp and 650 Nm of torque and is capable of speeds of up to 318 km/h.

Mercedes GL63 AMG

One of the latest addition to the Bachchan couple's car collection, the Mercedes-AMG GL63 is the most powerful version of the Merc’s flagship SUV. It is powered by a 5.5-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that makes 549 bhp and 760 Nm of torque.