Air taxis ‘very possible’ in India soon: Jyotiraditya Scindia

By:August 27, 2021 3:12 PM
Hyundai S-A1 electric Urban Air Mobility concept (Photo: AFP) (FOr representational purposes only)

Air taxis that will traverse the airspace instead of roads will be very much possible in the coming days under the drone rules announced on Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said. “Air taxis are being researched and invented globally and many startups are coming up,” the minister said during a press conference.

“That time is not far when taxis, like the ones of Uber etc that you see on roads, you will see in the air under the drone policy. I believe this is very much possible,” he added.

The minister said that the Defence Ministry, the Home Ministry and BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security) have been working together so that “counter rogue drone technology” can be developed and adopted quickly.

In a notification dated August 25, the Ministry of Civil Aviation eased the rules regarding drone operations in the country by reducing the number of forms that need to be filled to operate them from 25 to 5 and decreasing the types of fees charged from the operator from 72 to 4.

In related news, Hyundai Motor Co and General Motors Co announced in June this year that the two are pushing forward with the development of flying cars. The South Korean company expressed optimism that the air-taxi service would be in operation as early as 2025. It would take until 2030 to overcome technical and regulatory hurdles so as to begin commercial operations, a GM executive said.

Zero-emissions aircrafts capable of vertical take-off and landing, that can carry passengers and cargo, are being developed by a number of startups as well as aircraft makers and automakers, but they face a long road to profitability.

Hyundai is ahead of its previously stated timetable for rolling out air-mobility vehicles, Jose Munoz, the company’s global chief operating officer, said in an interview broadcast on Monday at the Reuters Events Car of the Future conference.

