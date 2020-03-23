Aftermarket detachable car infotainment touchscreen: Pioneer launches SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT

The Pioneer SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT combo has been launched in India and it offers a detachable touchscreen in-car infotainment system that runs on Android.

Pioneer India has launched an all-new in-car touchscreen infotainment system aftermarket solution that enables a detachable tablet-like screen. The Pioneers Smart Unit Receiver SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT cost Rs 33,890 as a combo and also offers Pioneer’s parking sensors as an option to which it can connect as well. The system runs on Genuine Android™ OS that works on an 8-inch high-resolution capacitive screen that can be used as a touchscreen infotainment system in the car and can detach from the dock and used outside the vehicle as well.

Hideaki Ishii San, Managing Director, said, “Pioneer is a trusted name globally when it comes to in-car audio and video products. Innovation is the name of the game for us and we are sure that with these unique and first-of-its-kind products we have given our customers yet another reason to cheer. We have been rolling out competitive products over the years and with the SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT we have raised the bar several notches higher”.

The system offers navigation and entertainment app that is ready to download. Being Android OS based, it supports Google Maps, YouTube, Gmail, Pioneer Smart Sync app that comes pre-installed. The tablet can be paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth and using it as a hotspot, can update the software over the air. It also enables Bluetooth streaming apps. Pioneer claims that the Smart Unit Receiver system has been designed to withstand the harsh environment in the car relating to the temperature and vibration and has been tested thoroughly for the same. The system features built-in WiFi, has a 1280X800 IPS screen, a 4000mAh battery to power the tablet outside the car, expandable internal memory up to 128GB. While it supports Full HD Video Playback, Pioneer has not mentioned whether it works while the vehicle is moving or not as it may be a safety hazard. Also, being Android OS powered, the system does not offer Apple CarPlay.

The device can connect to a universal rearview camera. Pioneer claims that the system also connects to the vehicle’s transmission and when you engage Reverse, it will automatically activate the rearview camera. And as the tablet is removable from the vehicle, Pioneer claims it acts as an anti-theft device as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.