Aftermarket detachable car infotainment touchscreen: Pioneer launches SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT

The Pioneer SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT combo has been launched in India and it offers a detachable touchscreen in-car infotainment system that runs on Android.

By:Published: March 23, 2020 7:27:41 PM

Pioneer India has launched an all-new in-car touchscreen infotainment system aftermarket solution that enables a detachable tablet-like screen. The Pioneers Smart Unit Receiver SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT cost Rs 33,890 as a combo and also offers Pioneer’s parking sensors as an option to which it can connect as well. The system runs on Genuine Android™ OS that works on an 8-inch high-resolution capacitive screen that can be used as a touchscreen infotainment system in the car and can detach from the dock and used outside the vehicle as well.

Hideaki Ishii San, Managing Director, said, “Pioneer is a trusted name globally when it comes to in-car audio and video products. Innovation is the name of the game for us and we are sure that with these unique and first-of-its-kind products we have given our customers yet another reason to cheer. We have been rolling out competitive products over the years and with the SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT we have raised the bar several notches higher”.

The system offers navigation and entertainment app that is ready to download. Being Android OS based, it supports Google Maps, YouTube, Gmail, Pioneer Smart Sync app that comes pre-installed. The tablet can be paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth and using it as a hotspot, can update the software over the air. It also enables Bluetooth streaming apps. Pioneer claims that the Smart Unit Receiver system has been designed to withstand the harsh environment in the car relating to the temperature and vibration and has been tested thoroughly for the same. The system features built-in WiFi, has a 1280X800 IPS screen, a 4000mAh battery to power the tablet outside the car, expandable internal memory up to 128GB. While it supports Full HD Video Playback, Pioneer has not mentioned whether it works while the vehicle is moving or not as it may be a safety hazard. Also, being Android OS powered, the system does not offer Apple CarPlay.

The device can connect to a universal rearview camera. Pioneer claims that the system also connects to the vehicle’s transmission and when you engage Reverse, it will automatically activate the rearview camera. And as the tablet is removable from the vehicle, Pioneer claims it acts as an anti-theft device as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Exclusive: BS4 vehicles worth Rs 6,400 crore unsold as 12,000+ dealers shut in lockdown states

Exclusive: BS4 vehicles worth Rs 6,400 crore unsold as 12,000+ dealers shut in lockdown states

2020 Triumph Street Triple India launch postponed due to Coronavirus

2020 Triumph Street Triple India launch postponed due to Coronavirus

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire features, specs explained: What each variant offers

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire features, specs explained: What each variant offers

Hyundai Grand i10 BS6 petrol launched: More affordable than BS4

Hyundai Grand i10 BS6 petrol launched: More affordable than BS4

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350, Trials 500 discontinued in India within a year of launch, here's why!

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350, Trials 500 discontinued in India within a year of launch, here's why!

Drivers using Android Auto, Apple CarPlay more distracted than drunk drivers: Study

Drivers using Android Auto, Apple CarPlay more distracted than drunk drivers: Study

Indian auto industry suspends production due to coronavirus: Measures being taken

Indian auto industry suspends production due to coronavirus: Measures being taken

Bored working from home? This Chinese copy of KTM 390 Duke in Pakistan will cheer you up

Bored working from home? This Chinese copy of KTM 390 Duke in Pakistan will cheer you up

COVID19: Precautions taken by Hyundai, Jeep at car showrooms and service centres

COVID19: Precautions taken by Hyundai, Jeep at car showrooms and service centres

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Everything about this 208 hp monster to be live streamed on 25 March

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Everything about this 208 hp monster to be live streamed on 25 March

MG Motor introduces Disinfect and Deliver: Car deliveries and test drives at home

MG Motor introduces Disinfect and Deliver: Car deliveries and test drives at home

Coronavirus: Anand Mahindra to stop vehicle production, plans to manufacturer ventilators

Coronavirus: Anand Mahindra to stop vehicle production, plans to manufacturer ventilators

Mercedes-Benz, BMW post each others cars on social media: Here's why

Mercedes-Benz, BMW post each others cars on social media: Here's why

BS6 fuel now available at 28,000 Indian Oil outlets across India

BS6 fuel now available at 28,000 Indian Oil outlets across India

Zoomcar to introduce computerised car detection damage, dynamic pricing

Zoomcar to introduce computerised car detection damage, dynamic pricing

Upcoming BMW R18 cruiser spied undisguised ahead of 3rd April debut: Top things to know!

Upcoming BMW R18 cruiser spied undisguised ahead of 3rd April debut: Top things to know!

Royal Enfield sells out complete BS4 motorcycle stock: To sell only BS6 starting today

Royal Enfield sells out complete BS4 motorcycle stock: To sell only BS6 starting today

Volvo recalls 7 lakh cars worldwide: 1,891 cars affected in India

Volvo recalls 7 lakh cars worldwide: 1,891 cars affected in India

BS6 Suzuki Intruder launched: Priced about Rs 12,000 higher than BS4 model

BS6 Suzuki Intruder launched: Priced about Rs 12,000 higher than BS4 model

Tata Tiago, Tigor JTP BS6 launch unlikely: Trouble in the joint venture paradise?

Tata Tiago, Tigor JTP BS6 launch unlikely: Trouble in the joint venture paradise?