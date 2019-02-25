After Maruti Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio joins Gurugram Police: To help in crime prevention & lots more

Gurugram Police has recently inducted six Mahindra Scorpio SUVs to its fleet. Society for Safe Gurugram (SSG), a non Government organization that has been working towards making Gurgaon a safer place has donated six Scorpios to Gurugram Police. SSG has also announced a new email for the citizens through which people can send suggestions related to safety and traffic. Gurugram Police will offer these vehicles to crime branches and the newly inducted Mahindra Scorpios will be used in crime prevention, crime detection and safety of people. Gurugram Police is not the first to get Mahindra Scorpio in its fleet and Police departments in multiple other cities use the same. Currently, it is unknown as to what variant of the Mahindra Scorpio has been offered to the Police department. However, as one can see in the picture, one of the Mahindra Scorpios has chrome grille along with fog lamps hence, indicating for a higher variant. The new Scorpios were inducted into Gurugram Police fleet on 22nd February.

The six vehicles are white in colour and get Police decals in order to get distinguished from other vehicles. Before Mahindra Scorpio, Gurugram Police had included the new generation Maruti Suzuki Ertigas in its fleet. Mahindra Scorpio is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 variants and Gurugram Police gets the former. The reason being, these vehicles are aimed at usage within city limits only. Mahindra Scorpio has been one of the most popular SUVs in India and one of the prime reasons behind is its muscular and rugged appearance.

The Scorpio comes in five variants namely S3, S5, S7, S9 and S11. The company is also working on a new generation Scorpio and the same is expected to be launched sometime next year. The new Scorpio will meet BS-VI emission norms and is expected to get a radical change in design and features. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!