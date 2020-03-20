Affordable variants of BMW X7 and 3 Series launched: Price, specs, features

The entry-point trim of the X7 is pretty loaded while that of the 3 Series seems a bit basic.

Published: March 20, 2020 11:41:24 AM

BMW India has silently launched affordable variants of the X7 as well as 3 Series. The BMW 3 Series Sport is priced at Rs 41.7 lakh, Rs 6 lakh more affordable than the previous entry-point. As for the BMW X7, the xDrive 30d model is priced at Rs 92.50 lakh, down from the Rs 1.02 crore of the Signature trim. Both the prices are ex-showroom. Bookings have started too. What’s more, the entire X7 line-up, that was imported last year, is now assembled at the Chennai facility. Both the 3 as well as X7 are BS6 compliant.

An entry-level model means lesser features? Yes, that’s bang on. BMW has retained the seven-seater configuration of this model, the first for the Bavarian carmaker. All-LED headlamps (other variants have laser), different alloy wheels, air cushion suspension, launch control, four-zone climate control, powered front seats with memory, rear-seat audio operation, electric sunblind for rear windows, launch control and a panoramic sunroof. It misses out on the panoramic Sky Lounge sunroof, ventilated seats, electric tailgate, tyre pressure monitor and rear-seat entertainment package.

While the prices are higher than before in spite of being CKD, that’s in line with the earlier price hike announced for BS6 models. The diesel engine makes 265hp of power and 620Nm of torque. It is mated to an all-wheel drive system and an 8-speed automatic with paddle shifters. The petrol is 6-cylinder turbo unit that makes 340hp of power and 450Nm. The transmission option remains the same as the diesel.

As for the BMW 3 Series, the entry point model is powered by a 255hp/400Nm, 2.0-litre turbo petrol. This engine too is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Sport variant loses out on the body kit from the M trim, 18-inch alloys (17-inch are offered), individual headliner, ambient lighting and sports seats. There is no wireless charging, Gesture Control or Apple CarPlay. Customers will also miss the digital cockpit as well as the Parking Assistant.

 

 

