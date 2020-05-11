Affordable BS6 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh: Maruti WagonR, Alto 800, Aura and more

The on-road prices of most of these models will not cross the Rs 10 lakh mark either, making them excellent value-for-money.

We don’t have a lot of CNG cars in India. At least not for now. The CNG infrastructure is poor to say the least. Most manufacturers have also given up on LPG as an alternative fuel source. Only a handful of CNG cars are available, with a factory-fitted kit, endorsement as well as warranty and service back-up. This bunch includes mostly hatchbacks, a sedan and even a multi-purpose vehicle. Which ones are they? Well, scroll down and take a look.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

The most affordable CNG car of the lot happens to be the humble Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. Prices start from Rs 4.33 lakh. This model has got an 800cc engine that makes 40hp power and 60Nm. This 3-cylinder engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The claimed mileage in CNG mode is 31.59km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR also got a BS6 compliant CNG kit earlier this year. The 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, K-series engine produces 58hp of power and 78Nm torque. The WagonR is available in the base LXi trim and hence misses out on most goodies. However, one can option a passenger-side airbag for Rs 5,000 more. Speaking of which, the Maruti WagonR CNG price starts from Rs 5.25 lakh, and like in the Alto, the CNG cylinder can hold 10kg gas. The claimed mileage is 32.52km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the only 7-seater MPV in India that is currently available with a factory-fitted CNG kit. The Ertiga CNG boasts a 1.5-litre engine that pumps out 91hp/12Nm. Maruti Suzuki claims that the Ertiga CNG will run 26.08km/kg. It also has a 10kg gas tank. The Ertiga CNG is available in the VXi trim that is decently specced, with prices starting from Rs 8.95 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is one of the longest-running models with a CNG engine here. The Eeco CNG too was updated to meet the BS6 emission norms. There is a lone 5-seater variant on offer and this one is priced at Rs 4.95 lakh, ex-showroom. The CNG tank is of 11 kg and supplies fuel to a 62hp/85Nm, 1.2-litre G12B engine. The claimed mileage is 20.2km/kg.

Hyundai Santro

The Hyundai Santro at relaunch got a CNG option. The 58hp/85Nm, 1.1-litre engine is fed by a 10kg CNG tank. Claimed mileage of this CNG version is 30.48km/kg. There are two variants available and they are decently specced. The prices begin from Rs 5.84 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a fresh model and Hyundai offering a CNG right from the start is good strategy. The Nios CNG has a 1.2-litre engine that makes 67hp of power and 94Nm. A 5-speed manual is coupled with this motor. A 10kg CNG tank is fitted to this car. The claimed mileage has not been revealed by the maker. Prices start from Rs 6.64 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Aura

Based on the Nios, the Aura boasts a slightly larger boot space and a similar feature list. If the 10kg CNG tank eats up boot space, then opting for the Aura makes a bit more sense. The powertrain specs are similar to that of the Nios. There is only one well-kitted variant on offer. It is priced at Rs 7.28 lakh, ex-showroom.

We’ve avoided the taxi or Tour models at present. A few more new models will be added to this list once they are launched with BS6 compliance.

