Aehra reveals images of its all-electric luxury SUV

Italian carmaker Aehra has revealed images of its upcoming all-electric SUV that will be officially revealed in October. The carmaker says that the SUV will be “profoundly different to that of any vehicle currently on the market”.

Aehra, a new Italian electric automotive company has revealed images of the soon-to-launch luxury SUV ahead of its official unveil scheduled for next month. The yet-to-be-named SUV will be followed by an electric sedan that is due in February 2023, and the company says that deliveries for both vehicles will begin in 2025.

The Italian company has focused on making the all-electric SUV as aerodynamic as possible, and the images show a radical front end and an elongated design. The company claims that the SUV will be “profoundly different to that of any vehicle currently on the market”.

Filippo Perini, Head of Design, Aehra says, “Aehra was launched with a vision to unlock the full design potential afforded by cutting-edge EV platform technology in a manner not previously seen. Aehra’s first SUV model seamlessly synthesizes the unmatched elegance of Italian design with the very best in global materials and engineering to deliver a shift-change across the entire customer journey.”

Hazim Nada, the Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Aehra says, “The unveiling of the preview images of the first AEHRA model, just four months after the launch of the company, certifies that we remain firmly on track with our ambitious strategy to transform the EV mobility ecosystem with vehicles charged with emotional design and imbued with superior aerodynamic efficiency. We now look forward to revealing the full design and name of the vehicle in October.”

Aehra has planned a strategic model rollout in 2025 for some of its key markets including North America, Europe, China, and the Middle East. The company has not revealed details about the vehicle’s performance or battery pack, however, expect the carmaker to announce details in October when the electric SUV will officially break cover.