Aehra reveals exterior design of its upcoming all-electric sedan

Based on the same EV platform as the Aehra SUV, the Aehra Sedan was conceived in tandem with its sibling.

EV startup Aehra has revealed the exterior design of its upcoming all-electric sedan. Presented to the international media at the Milano Monza Motor Show, the Aehra Sedan follows on from the brand’s first model, an SUV presented late last year.

Based on the same highly flexible ultra-advanced EV platform as the Aehra SUV, the Aehra Sedan was conceived in tandem with its sibling. And while the new model shares the same design language and body surface treatment as the SUV, it is quite different owing to unique graphic signatures at the front and the rear of the car.

From the side, the car features just one uninterrupted fluid line. The design team shunned the need to create numerous edges within the body and, instead, amplified the new model’s character through the use of reflection, with the body divided by light and shadow.

The brand has used a similar ‘division’ approach to express other elements of the Sedan’s character, and this approach is particularly evident at the front of the vehicle. Here, elements such as the active aerodynamic and cooling elements, are amalgamated in the lower section of the car.

Combined with a bespoke battery solution developed in partnership with Miba Battery Systems, the AEHRA Sedan and SUV are designed and engineered to deliver optimum efficiency and target an 800km driving range.

“The debut of the Aehra Sedan, just eight months after we revealed our first SUV model and the recent announcement of our partnership with Miba Battery Systems, confirms that AEHRA remains firmly on track in its strategic mission to deliver a step-change in the design, customer, and ownership experience of ultra-premium electric vehicles,” commented Aehra Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hazim Nada.

“The first customer deliveries of the Aehra Sedan and Aehra SUV will commence by 2026. And when the final production variants take to the road, they will look virtually identical to the models we have revealed, ensuring no compromise on our promise to combine an extraordinary driving and ownership experience with exceptional design and technology.”