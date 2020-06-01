Advanced lead-acid batteries with improved life, 40% lower weight coming soon

Amara Raja Batteries Limited and Gridtential Energy have recently collaborated for Silicon Joule bipolar technology that revolves around advanced lead batteries with silicon at core. The statement says that the said tech is design-driven, low-cost, high-performance, patented energy storage solution that offers improved power density along with better cycle life, dynamic charge acceptance and a wider temperature range. Moreover, the batteries will have up to 40% lower weight while retaining full lead-battery recyclability.

Amara Raja Batteries Limited has recently announced its partnership with Gridtential Energy. The two companies have entered into a formal agreement to collaborate on the bipolar battery technology. Under the said technology evaluation agreement, Amara Raja Batteries Limited and Gridtential Energy will be assembling and testing Silicon Joule bipolar reference batteries. This will be done with the use of Amara Raja’s active material in order to determine improvements in multiple aspects like cycle life, energy density, battery efficiency, charging rates and manufacturability. Gridtential Energy offers non-exclusive licenses for Silicon Joule technology that enables manufacturing partners to easily adapt their factories to deliver higher voltage 24V & 48V batteries to the customers for the hybrid-automotive, Low-Speed EV (LSEV) and other markets. Silicon Joule bipolar technology also enables advanced lead batteries with silicon at its core. The company says that it is design-driven, low-cost, high-performance, patented energy storage solution that offers improved power density, cycle life, dynamic charge acceptance and a wider temperature range. Moreover, the batteries will have up to 40% lower weight while retaining full lead-battery recyclability. With Silicon Joule bipolar battery technology, Gridtential Energy believes that the said tech combines the benefits of lead batteries along with silicon-enabled, high-performance characteristics.

John Barton, CEO, Gridtential Energy says that the company is pleased to be working with the talented team at Amara Raja Batteries, a progressive energy storage company on the leading edge of lead-based battery technology innovation in India. He also added that Silicon Joule advanced lead battery technology is a perfect fit for the Indian market which offers a high-performance, low-cost solution. He concluded his statement by saying that Gridtential Energy is excited by the opportunity to show that its advanced lead technology offers superior price-performance and confident that this will prove to be a successful platform for Amara Raja.

Speaking on the latest partnership, S. Vijayanand, CEO, Amara Raja Batteries Limited said that the company is very positive about the economic value of lead-based batteries in the Indian market and Gridtential Silicon Joule Bipolar technology can bridge the gap between current lead-based batteries and increasing demand for new energy storage applications. He further adds that the brand is looking forward to seeing the results the teams can achieve working together on realizing more of the performance potential of lead-based batteries.

