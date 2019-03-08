90% applicants fail at Delhi’s new automated driving test centre on first day of operation

The Delhi government inaugurated Delhi's first fully automated driving test centre (ADTC) at some locations with a simple objective of making the process of driving licence issuing more efficient and transparent. This would be the groundwork Indian traffic system needs so its safer since bad drivers wouldn't get their licence to drive that easy. But now reports are coming in that a dismal number of people were able to clear the driving test on the first day of an ADTC in East Delhi. Turns out 90% of the applicants failed.

According to a Jagran report, a centre official revealed that a total of 75 applicants showed up to take a driving test and 60 of them failed. The figures for two-wheeler licence, however, was much better.

Each applicant is required to take a five-minute test out of which 115 seconds are for reversing a car. However, the applicants are being allowed seven minutes, for now, the report added.

There are a total of 20 test criteria, the result of which is instantly flashed on a screen if its a pass or fail. If an applicant fails one of these, the barrier to the next stage remains down and s/he is directed off the track. Applicants who do not pass the test are eligible to apply again after one week. Once the applicant has failed the test, they only get two more attempts.

These statistics from the ADTC's first day of operation are bound to raise a question – how is it that before the process of issuing driving licences was automated with a system of cameras and sensors judging an applicant's skill, most of them received their DLs without a hiccup?

Video: How to get your Driving License from new automated test centres: Bribes won’t work now

Older methods of issuing a driving licence are now in the past, and the good thing now is that one has to be a good driver in order to get a driving licence – which should help make our roads safer. So, if you're wanting to get your DL made, it is probably best to enroll with an authorised driving school. For everything you need to know about Delhi's new ADTCs and how they work, click the link above.