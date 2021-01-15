Adar Poonawalla’s car collection: A look at Serum CEO’s luxury cars as COVID vaccine supply begins

Adar Poonawalla Car Collection | About three days ago, the Serum Institute of India dispatched over 56 lakh doses to several cities across India. While reading about this, we came across SII CEO's car collection and it is incredible.

Images: Instagram/yohanpoonawalla

People were looking forward to the beginning of the new year hopeful of getting back to normal lives and now, we might be heading to just that. There are now multiple vaccines to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, one of which is ‘Covishield’. About three days ago, the Serum Institute of India dispatched over 56 lakh doses to several cities across India. The SII CEO Adar Poonawalla termed it a historical moment. Don’t get us wrong, we’re very much interested to talk more about the vaccine but we found out that Poonawalla happens to have an incredible car collection. So, pardon us while we’re distracted by the Ferraris, Rolls-Royce, and a Bat Mobile!

The Poonawalla family owns a whole fleet of Ferraris, one of which is the Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta. The Aperta only has 499 units around the world and it is powered by a 597 hp 4.5-litre V8. 0-100 km/h? 3 seconds!

A couple of other Ferraris include a Ferrari 360 Spyder which was once the Italian sportscar giant’s most popular model around the world. It is powered by a 3.6-litre V8 and boasts a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.5 seconds. Thes there’s the Ferrari 488 Pista Spider which is the latest addition to the family’s car collection. The droptop Pista does 0-100 km/h in three seconds and has a top speed of 340 km/h.

Moving over to the luxury end of the spectrum and Poonawalla owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom, and two other Rolls, that include a vintage Silver Shadow and a Phantom Drophead Coupe. It gets a massive 6.8-litre V12 engine that makes 453 ho and 720 Nm.

Besides these exotics, there are also the likes of Porsche Cayenne, a BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S600, Bentley Continental Flying Spur, and more.

Now, we know y’all been waiting for the Bat Mobile. Go ahead, there’s a video above. According to Pune Mirror, the Poonawalla’s Bat Mobile was custom-built on a Mercedes-Benz S350 by Mumbai-based Executive ModCar Trendz (EMT) for some Rs 40 lakh. There you have it, now you can go back to reading more about the vaccine.

