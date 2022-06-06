Acura teases electrified ARX-06 prototype

The first images of the electrified Acura ARX-06 LMDH prototype were released by Acura Motorsports. This vehicle will race in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship hybrid-powered GTP category beginning in 2023 where it’ll face off against competitors from BMW, Porsche, Cadillac, and others in the GTP category.

The Acura ARX-06 (short for Acura Racing Experimental, generation 6) LMDh racer will debut for the 2023 season as the replacement for the ARX-05. The LMDh class was designed to overlap with the Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) class of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), allowing cars to compete in both series and making IMSA cars eligible for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“The process we used in creating the exterior design for the Acura ARX-06 is exactly the same as how we create a new Acura passenger vehicle,” said Dave Marek, Acura Executive Creative Director.

The exterior of the newest prototype car was designed by Acura’s Design Studio in Los Angeles, and it was developed in collaboration with French chassis constructor Oreca.

In addition to the design, the racer will have an Acura-specific internal combustion engine and unique aerodynamics. For the 2023 season, the partnership between Acura and Wayne Taylor Racing will continue.

The racer was designed by the same stylists who create the company’s production cars. Before making a scale model, they created sketches and narrowed them down to several designs. Next, the team conducted aerodynamic and wind tunnel tests before seeking feedback from Honda Performance Development and the partner teams.

The company used a testing and evaluation process to refine the race car’s design, culminating in the one it’s now hiding behind the new teaser.