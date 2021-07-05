Actor Vicky Kaushal gets a new “buddy” as he brings home a new Range Rover 

Vicky Kaushal has bought a new luxury SUV and this time the vehicle resonates with the bold and muscular appearance of the actor himself. The new Range Rover seems to have put a wide grin on the actor's face.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, famous for his leading role in the film Uri, recently posted a picture on his Instagram account, posing with his new Range Rover. The caption under the photo reads “Welcome Home Buddy!” signifying that Vicky is particularly excited about this new purchase.

By the looks of it, the actor has bought the long wheelbase model of the SUV that is a little more spacious on the inside. It has a wheelbase of 3,122mm compared to 2,922mm on the standard model. This results in a length of 5200mm which is 200mm more than the length of the standard version of the SUV. It gets adaptive LED headlamps, a large grille and a chunky bumper at the front. A floating roof and 21-inch alloy wheels can see at the sides of the vehicle while the rear has a boxy design with square tail lamp elements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The interior of the SUV feels premium thanks to the wood inserts and comfortable seats with power adjustment. The second-row bench has an armrest in the centre that can be turned into a seat for a third occupant with the touch of a button. There is a touchscreen infotainment unit at the centre of the dashboard that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The steering wheel is laden with controls and there is a full-colour digital MID behind it. Two 10-inch touchscreen units have been provided for the entertainment of the second-row occupants. You get ventilated disc brakes all around along with features like ABS, EBD, Emergency Brake Assist and CBC. There are 6 airbags in the base model of the vehicle and ISOFIX mounts as well.

The Range Rover is sold in India with both petrol and diesel options. Both engines are 3.0-litre, six-cylinder units and come with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The diesel engine is good for 296hp and 650Nm while the petrol engine produces 394hp and 550Nm.

The actor seems to be a fan of luxury SUVs as he already owns a Mercedes-Benz GLC and a BMW X5. The Range Rover, however, is definitely the biggest and boldest of the three and suits the actor’s own muscular personality. It is also one of the more expensive vehicles as prices for the Range Rover SUV start at Rs 2.10 crore (ex-showroom) and go all the way to 4.33 crore (ex-showroom).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.