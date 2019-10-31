ACMA Centre of Excellence unveils Design, Mechatronics labs: To train for efficient industry production

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) has today unveiled Design and Mechatronics labs at, Saksham, its Centre for Excellence, based in the campus of IIT Delhi in Sonipat. ACMA has invested Rs 4.5 Cr in the development of these labs where 70 per cent of the trainers will be from ACMA members itself.

Though the labs were unveiled today, ACMA Centre of Excellence was inaugurated back in 2018. Till now, 15 programs, of varying durations have been successfully completed. The training imparted in these programs in focused on ongoing industry trends and demands a nominal fee. 170 companies have already participated in and more than 400 people have been trained.

The Mechatronics Lab: is going to focus on training people in Modular Automation Production Systems which range from basics of Low-cost automation to PLC (Program and Logic Control) to SCADA (Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition) systems. Participants will be trained on the Modular Production Systems (MPS) which will give insights into the industrial production process. Also included are work stations which are focused on providing training in Servo Motor Drive Systems Sensors for “object detection”, PLC and Human Machine Interface (HMI), Electro-Hydraulic and Basic & Advance electro-pneumatics. It also has a Six-Station MPS. a Robot Stat‘on and an Industry 4.0 station.

The design lab will focus on helping the auto component industry in the design and development of new products, especially in the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Furthermore, the design lab is also equipped with 16 high-definition workstations, a 3D Scanner and Design Software. In use is the Dassault 3-D Experience Software, which is one of the widely used design software which includes tools for reverse engineering, tool designing and product development.

Deepak Jain, President, ACMA said, “The automotive industry in India and the globe are undergoing tremendous technological changes on the front of emissions, safety and environment. To remain globally competitive and relevant to customers. it is imperative for the Indian auto component industry to ensure that our shop floors, as well as our products, are world-class as also on the cutting edge of technology. It is in this context that we are delighted to announce the opening of two state-of-the-art labs at Saksham, the ACMA Centre for Excellence. Set-up at a total cost of Rs. 4.5 crore, the Mechatronics lab is focused on imparting skills in the domain of automation and Modular Production Systems (MPS) while the Design lab aims to enable auto component MSMEs for designing and developing new products. We are hopeful that the industry will make use of this infrastructure and benefit from this new initiative. ”

He further added “Whilst the Centre of Excellence, in the short-term would be used for skilling and capability building, our long-term vision is that the shared resources at the Centre be used by the industry for co-development of products and creating Intellectual Property. Further, we intend creating ACMA Centres of Excellence in all automotive hubs, each specialising in a unique domain.