Manic Notchback! ABT Audi RS7-R: Limited edition performance package with 740 hp!

At the heart of the RS7-R package lies the performance upgrade ABT Power R, which boosts the performance of the standard model from 600 hp and 800 Nm to a hefty 740 hp and 920 Nm.

Audi RS7 Sportback is placed up there with bog ones on the list of performance sports cars. But now, ogle at this. Kempten-based aftermarket specialist ABT have taken the wraps off what they call the RS7-R package which gives it an additional 140 hp over the standard model. Only 125 of these monsters will ever be built.

At the heart of the RS7-R package lies the performance upgrade ABT Power R, which boosts the performance of the standard model from 600 hp and 800 Nm to a hefty 740 hp and 920 Nm. There’s also a 2-year guarantee in the scope of the manufacturer’s guarantee.

To transfer the extra power of the 4-litre V8 bi-turbo petrol engine to the road, ABT offers two suspension options, comprising ABT Coilover suspension springs and sports anti-roll bars. Of course, the RS7- R package also features visual highlights, mainly in the form of stylish carbon fibre.

The ABT front grille frame add-on and front lip add-on with bold RS7-R logo create a striking appearance. And of course, the ABT rear spoiler and rear skirt add-on should not be omitted. The package includes ABT High-Performance HR 22-inch wheels. Also included are a range of interior modifications, such as the ABTleather and carbon finish for the steering wheel and the ABT seat upgrade with RS7-R logo.

The one in the pictures has been built for Formula E racing driver Daniel Abt. The one-of-a-kind vehicle named ALLTHEWAYABT RS7-R features a special design and a range of orange-coloured details. They can be found in the complete wrapping, the painted brake calipers, and the 22-inch High-Performance HR wheels. The centre console is adorned with the engraving “Handcrafted for DA”.

