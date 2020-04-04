Manic Notchback! ABT Audi RS7-R: Limited edition performance package with 740 hp!

At the heart of the RS7-R package lies the performance upgrade ABT Power R, which boosts the performance of the standard model from 600 hp and 800 Nm to a hefty 740 hp and 920 Nm.

Audi RS7 Sportback is placed up there with bog ones on the list of performance sports cars. But now, ogle at this. Kempten-based aftermarket specialist ABT have taken the wraps off what they call the RS7-R package which gives it an additional 140 hp over the standard model. Only 125 of these monsters will ever be built.

At the heart of the RS7-R package lies the performance upgrade ABT Power R, which boosts the performance of the standard model from 600 hp and 800 Nm to a hefty 740 hp and 920 Nm. There’s also a 2-year guarantee in the scope of the manufacturer’s guarantee.

To transfer the extra power of the 4-litre V8 bi-turbo petrol engine to the road, ABT offers two suspension options, comprising ABT Coilover suspension springs and sports anti-roll bars. Of course, the RS7- R package also features visual highlights, mainly in the form of stylish carbon fibre.

The ABT front grille frame add-on and front lip add-on with bold RS7-R logo create a striking appearance. And of course, the ABT rear spoiler and rear skirt add-on should not be omitted. The package includes ABT High-Performance HR 22-inch wheels. Also included are a range of interior modifications, such as the ABTleather and carbon finish for the steering wheel and the ABT seat upgrade with RS7-R logo.

Also read: Coronavirus Relief: Audi India extends warranty and service packages due to lockdown

The one in the pictures has been built for Formula E racing driver Daniel Abt. The one-of-a-kind vehicle named ALLTHEWAYABT RS7-R features a special design and a range of orange-coloured details. They can be found in the complete wrapping, the painted brake calipers, and the 22-inch High-Performance HR wheels. The centre console is adorned with the engraving “Handcrafted for DA”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.