About 50% driving licence applicants fail at new driving test centres in Delhi: Here’s why

Back in the day, the process of getting a driving licence for many was to fill a form and hand it over to a 'dalal' (middleman - an illegal one) with some money and wait for him to get your form signed by various departments and receive approval for a DL. Then, biometrics were introduced but all that did was provide personal verification of the applicant. So, whether or not you knew how to drive properly, you got your licence, you jeopardised yourself and terrorised other road users if you were a bad driver. Now though, there are automated driving test centres and according to data accessed by Hindustan Times, about 50% of applicants have failed so far.

The Delhi Government set up three fully automated driving test centre (ADTC) in the city in March. On the very first day of operation of the test centre in East Delhi, 75 applicants showed up to take the driving test and 60 failed.

According to HT's report, about 48.9% of applicants at the three ATDCs have failed since March. To put things in perspective, only about 16% of applicants failed the test before the automated system was introduced. That says something about drivers in Delhi - have they spontaneously forgotten to drive? Nope, the fact is that a lot of people with driving skills that wouldn't qualify them to receive a permanent driving licence did get DLs in the past.

But we're not dwelling in the past. Not letting unqualified drivers get DLs is a good move towards making our roads safer. So, now if you're looking to get a driving licence made, get enrolled with an authorised driving school.

Video: How to get your Driving License from new automated test centres: Bribes won’t work now

The government has set ATDCs at three locations - Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Surajmal Vihar and Burari - to test applicants on 24 parameters. The applicants are monitored through high-resolution cameras and sensors.

The result of each test criteria is instantly flashed on a screen if its a pass or fail. If an applicant fails one of these, the barrier to the next stage remains down and s/he is directed off the track. Applicants who do not pass the test are eligible to apply again after one week. Once the applicant has failed the test, they only get two more attempts.