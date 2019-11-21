AbhiBus teams up with BSRTC to offer ticketing services for 108 routes including Delhi, Agra & more

AbhiBus.com has recently announced its collaboration with the Bihar State Road Corporation collaboration (BSRTC). The company said in a press statement that customers now have reliable, convenient, anytime & anywhere access to seek information or book their tickets on the BSRTC routes both within Bihar as well on routes that connect Bihar & UP to Delhi NCR region. The company believes that the UP Bihar route is estimated to cover 300 million commuters every year. BSRTC and AbhiBus have recently signed an agreement to launch the ticketing services to its customers across over 108 routes. The routes will cover, Delhi, Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Ghaziabad, Bodh Gaya, Aurangabad in Bihar, Varanasi, Nawada, Bihar Shariff, Purnia amongst multiple destinations. The customers can book Sleeper and Non-sleeper along with AC and Non AC buses as per the requirement.

In order to ease up the booking experience, AbhiBus has tied-up with wallet partners like Amazon Pay, OLA and Paypal. The company says that during the offer periods, most of the times, the customer end up paying only 50-90% of the original ticket cost. The company stated that it is on track to clock Rs. 700 crore GMV this year with a Net Revenue of Rs. 75 crore along with a profit of Rs. 10 crores for year ending March 2020. AbhiBus has also shared that it has crossed the milestone of 6 million downloads and has over 4 million active users per month. AbhiBus is currently offering access to more than 100,000 routes to the customers and has consistently clocked 1 million transactions over the last five months with a significantly high repeat ratio of 70%.

Commenting on the tie-up, Rohit Sharma, Chief Operating Office at AbhiBus said that AbhiBus has made significant investments in technology and processes to ensure reliable delivery of online bus services. Millions of customers continue to repose a very high degree of confidence on the AbhiBus platform for their bus ticketing. He added that primarily because of the reliability it offers by way of transparency in information and pricing, ease and convenience of booking, expanse of routes and most importantly access to a large customer support team that is available when required to make their travel experience smooth and hassle free. While AbhiBus' tie-up with BSRTC gives the company strategic access to these routes, customers using these routes for first time get to access the myriad benefits of choosing AbhiBus and can take advantage of the experience that the company provides.