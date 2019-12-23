AbhiBus introduces “Rent a Bus” feature: Promises hassle-free Bus hire services!

Are you someone who is looking to hire a bus for a weekend getaway with your friends, family or relatives? Finding it difficult to find a genuine hire company for the same? Well, fret not. AbhiBus.com has now introduced a new service called "Rent a Bus" through which, one can easily hire a bus avoiding the hassle that comes with it through any offline mode. Customers will have a wide array of choices on offer, from mini-buses to tempo-travellers which have a seating capacity ranging from 14-seats to 52-seats. At the moment, renting a bus in India can turn out to be a bit of a hassle as the renting-market is disorganised and works in an offline mode.

It is quite difficult to discover the vendors who are offering this service in the first place. There are often cases in which commitments are honoured or there are inconsistent and no-transparent pricing models. According to surveys conducted by the company, it was found that there is a huge doubt in the mind of the customers in relation to reliability of the services offered.

Sudhakar Reddy, Founder& CEO – AbhiBus said, “Our endeavour to ensure utmost convenience and hassle-free travel for a customer has enabled us to rollout this initiative. To better the customer experience, a dedicated team of ten customer support members are available for the customers of ‘Rent a Bus’ to assist them through the journey. This team is well equipped to address the often-raised pain points of customers related to bus hires and provide the much-needed reliability of service to the customers.”