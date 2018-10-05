Aamir Khan lends star power to Datsun India as its new brand ambassador

Datsun India has announced its new brand ambassador and it's one of the biggest names in Bollywood - Aamir Khan. An accomplished film star who is known for his versatility, Aamir Khan will be seen in Datsun India’s new brand campaign #ExperienceChange. Datsun's new campaign Experiencechange aims to target young buyers with a focus on improving Datsun cars in terms of engineering and aesthetics.

Speaking about his association with Datsun India, Aamir Khan said that he is thrilled and looking forward to being a part of the Datsun family and its growth in India.

Datsun India's new campaign ExperienceChange is a 360-degree multi-media campaign that will go live on all the key platforms - digital, print, radio, TV, OOH, dealerships and city activations this festive season. The campaign will showcase the new GO and GO+ along with Datsun’s highest selling model redi-GO.

Datsun is delighted to have Aamir Khan join its family in India, President Nissan India Operations Thomas Kuehl said. Aamir advocates the bold and fearless attitude of the new generation who strive for excellence, he said, adding that the brand is proud to have him on board and be the face of its new campaign.

The new 2018 Datsun GO and GO+ will both make their debut in India during this festive season and the bookings for the two have begun at Rs 11,000. The facelift versions of the hatchback and MPV have received several new exterior and interior features.

In terms of powertrain, Datsun GO and GO+ will remain the same. The biggest change in the two will be the addition of a new infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The new Datsun Go and Go+ will be offered in two additional colour options of Amber Orange and Sunstone Brown respectively beside the already existing five shades.

The two will be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 67 bhp and 104 Nm of torque. The price tags on the new Datsun GO and GO+ are expected to be bigger by about Rs 40,000-45,000. Express Drives will be driving the cars in Chennai soon, stay tuned for all details and review.