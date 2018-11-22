A world-first: Volvo Cars to showcase vision instead of cars at LA Auto Show

Volvo Cars will become the first car manufacturer ever not to showcase at an automobile show. The Swedish car manufacturer has plans to showcase its vision on the stands instead of cars this year at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show. Cars have pretty much been the centrepiece at motor shows ever since the first time such a show was introduced. A car on a rotating stage or covered under a silk sheet is what spectators hope to see at auto shows.

Volvo, however, has a different approach to the show this year keeping in mind the drastic changes coming about in cars, the industry, and consumer interests as well. Volvo hopes to showcase these changes at Automoblity LA this year.

Volvo Cars says that consumers' experience of a car brand is now "more important than chrome, leather or horsepower”. So, on the Volvo stand, visitors will look to the central space where they would expect to find a car, and instead see a simple yet surprising statement: ‘This Is Not A Car’.

“By calling the trade show Automobility LA, the organisers have recognised the disruption affecting our industry,” said Mårten Levenstam, responsible for product strategy at Volvo Cars. “We want to demonstrate that we got the memo and start a conversation about the future of automobility. So instead of bringing a concept car, we talk about the concept of a car. We will not win the ‘car of the show’ award this year, but we are comfortable with that. Because this is not a car show.”

The manufacturer will also show a number of interactive demonstrations of connectivity services, such as in-car delivery, car sharing, its vision for autonomous driving as displayed in the Volvo 360c concept and the car subscription service Care by Volvo.

Volvo Cars plans to establish strategic partnerships with tech companies like Amazon, Google and Nvidia, as well as with technology startups like Luminar and Zenuity.