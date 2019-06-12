A waterproof bag for your car to keep it safe during hurricanes and floods

Last year Kerela witnessed large scale floods which caused massive destruction to life and property. The water level in some areas rose to such heights that it completely submerged entire vehicles and the same were sloshed about in the currents. As a result of this, water got into their systems, be it mechanical or electronic, and hence, these were completely destroyed beyond repair. Floods are not exclusive to India and this natural calamity has taken a toll on vehicles across the globe. However, Securo Inc., of Philippines, has created a car flood bag which could act as a possible solution in such situations.

Made out of plastic, this bag is completely waterproof. One has to simply lay it on the ground, drive the vehicle in and then follow a simple procedure to completely seal the vehicle in it. Once the car is inside this bag and then it is zipped up, staps are provided to tie the same to a firm anchor point to prevent the vehicle from floating about. The outer edges of the bag come with protective fixures which will protect the vehicle in case debris hits it. The bag has received some decent acceptance and the company has now even launched a second version of the same. As an invention, this flood bag is quite a simple yet very effective idea. It can prevent water from getting inside a vehicle in case of a flood and save it from completely damaging it.

That said, the design does not seem to completely foolproof. Though the plastic will prevent the water from getting inside, the same can be compromised if something large hits the vehicle, such a tree falls on it or if it gets cut from a sharp object. Irrespective of this, the same can act as a possible solution in areas which observe frequent floods.