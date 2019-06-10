A Maruti Suzuki Dzire is sold in India every two minutes: Best-seller for a decade

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which went on sale in India during the year 2009, has so far sold a total of 19 lakh units in the Indian market. Currently running in its third generation iteration, the Dzire manages to clock a monthly sales figure of over 21,000 units. In the compact sedan segment, it currently commands a market share of 55 per cent. Other players in the segment include the likes of Honda Amaze, Hyundai Xcent, Ford Aspire and Volkswagen Ameo. According to Maruti Suzuki, a Dzire is sold in India every two minutes.

The third generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was launched in India back in 2017. In the fiscal year 2018-19 alone, Maruti has sold a total of 2.5 lakh units of this car. The third generation update of this compact sedan saw it feature Suzuki's all-new HEARTECT platform. Maruti says that the new underpinnings are not only lighter in comparison to the previous one, but also offers better safety due to increased structural rigidity.

Apart from this, the third-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers various features and creature comforts. These include LED projector headlamps, daytime running lights, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, Smartplay infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, leather-wrapped steering wheel to name a few. In terms of safety, the Dzire comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child-seat mounts as standard across the range.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is available with petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine is a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine churning out 82 bhp of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is a 1.3-litre engine good for 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. Both these engine are available with a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a 5-speed AMT gearbox. Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire falls in-between the range of Rs 5.7 lakh to Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom).