A German and a Czech: Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Vision IN breaks cover at 2020 Auto Expo

VW Taigun

The Taigun, which will be launched in early 2021, is the first product based on the company’s India-specific MQB-A0 IN platform, on which future vehicles are expected to be build—it shouldn’t be confused with a similarly-named vehicle Volkswagen had showcased in Auto Expo 2014.

The design of the Taigun appears somewhat similar to the T-Cross SUV, available in global markets, but it has a longer wheelbase and higher ground clearance. The company said the design has been suited to Indian tastes and conditions—for example, there is generous use of chrome on the front grille and bumpers.

The cabin layout is neat, and there is a touchscreen infotainment system with a digital instrument cluster. It is expected to get a turbo-petrol engine, and there might not be a diesel option. To keep costs low, Volkswagen is aiming to have high localisation levels under its India 2.0 project.

Skoda Vision IN

Skoda, on the other hand, displayed the Vision IN concept. Also a compact SUV that will aim to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the Indian market, the Vision IN will be launched after the Taigun (likely mid-2021).

Its design appears somewhat similar to the Kamiq SUV—and especially the front grille and rear LED tail-lights—sold in the global market. However, because the Vision IN is a concept car, the final production car could be vastly, or somewhat, different. The concept also has prominent roof rails and large 19-inch alloy wheels (the production car might get 16-inch or 17-inch tyres, as in the Creta).

The Vision IN is 4.26 metres in length—almost the same as the Creta and the Seltos. Its cabin appears heavily inspired by India—Skoda designers said that they studied Kalamkari (a type of hand-painted or block-printed cotton textile, produced in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) while designing the dashboard. Like in the Taigun, the cabin of the Vision IN also has a big touchscreen infotainment system. And like the Taigun, it might also get only a petrol engine (1.5-litre TSI). Both the Taigun and the Skoda compact SUV are expected to get connected car features.