A bevy of cars in Barbie world- GM earns $8 million from 10 minutes of screen time

Apart from GM, we can also spot a Volkswagen Type 2, and some Chevy Suburbans that follow Barbie during a thrilling chase scene.

Come on Barbie, let’s go party!

What’s better for Barbie to drive to a party than the iconic custom electric 1956 Corvette? “Chevy convertible Corvette” has hooked the audience since the release of the film’s trailer. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie made its global debut on July 21, 2023, with all pizzazz. Thanks to extensive social media campaigns and Marketing months before the release. Apart from painting the world pink, the marketing team got the most significant automaker, General Motors, to advertise their latest vehicles in the movie.

Here are all the GM vehicles you get to see in Barbie movies

The movie did not only bring back childhood nostalgia for Barbie lovers but also created an opportunity for brands like Mattel to advertise their brand. GM also got to share the success of product placement, as it earned $8 million from the 10 minutes of screen time.

The automaker not only lends its cars to the movie, but one can notice GM buildings in the background of the car chase scene connecting all the pink dots. For all the gearheads here is a list of all the GM cars in the Barbie movie.

Also Read Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: 4 standout features

Pink C1 Chevy Corvette

The toy car which continues to shine in my toy car collection is Chevrolet Corvette C1 in color pink. This legendary car made its first appearance in the trailer, where Margot Robbie aka Barbie has got her hands on the Corvette. Even before the film got released the searches for the C1 grew by 120%. Parts of this particular vehicle were custom-made for the film, as a result, it’s 23% smaller than the original Corvette.

2024 Chevy Blazer SS EV

Painted in bright blue color we have a 2024 Chevy Blazer SS EV

Painted in bright blue color we have a 2024 Chevy Blazer SS EV. In the movie, it is driven by America Ferrera’s Character, Gloria. She even performs some cool stunts in this compact SUV in an action sequence where Gloria is saving Barbie from the claws of Mattel executives. GM supplies the bad guys with blacked-out Chevy Suburban SUVs that chase our protagonist.

GMC Hummer EV

Barbies paint this car as pink

He’s just Ken! For him, GMC Hammer EV was provided by GM, one might think of this car as a manly vehicle when Ken enters the real world. As soon as he enters the Barbie world, it gets reclaimed by the Barbies who turn GMC into pink.

Apart from GM, we can also spot a Volkswagen Type 2, and some Chevy Suburbans that follow Barbie during a thrilling chase scene.

The cherry on top is the fact that GM is the only major auto manufacturer with a woman CEO, Mary Barra, which aligns with the larger theme of the movie.