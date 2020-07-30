830hp Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 track weapon revealed: Sounds as crazy as it looks

This new track weapon you see is a celebration of the V12 engine. Lamborghini’s new limited edition Essenza SCV12 offers 830hp from that sweet-sounding naturally-aspirated Lamborghini V12 and it looks just as bonkers as every Lamborghini should. The Italians have done it again.

One of the things Lamborghini is known to do extremely well is a pure, unadulterated naturally aspirated V12 engine. Another thing they are known to do tremendously is sculpting a supercar. Now, they have done it yet again, so welcome the brand new Lamborghini Essenza SCV12. A limited-edition, track-focused, thoroughbred hypercar. Although it’s very green, the design is so exquisite and mad, the car should be liveried entirely in parental advisory stickers. At its heart is a V12 that screams 830hp, the most powerful ever fitter underneath the black and golden raging bull badge.

The Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is built on a new-generation carbon-fibre monocoque which Lamborghini claims to so rigid, it doesn’t need a roll cage. So it’s a track weapon that doesn’t need a roll cage but meets FIA’s prototype safety regulations. Bolted right behind the driver is the 830hp 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine. The engine uses a bespoke kind of exhaust pipes that help reduce back-pressure and increase the explosive sonorous symphony of the 12 cylinders. The six-speed sequential racing gearbox not only sends power to the rear wheels but it also acts as the mounting point for the rear push-rod style suspension setup. Yes, the 830hp is only sent to the rear wheels, unlike Lambo’s road cars which are all-wheel drive. However, Lamborghini believes that thanks to a set of Brembo’s high-performance brakes mounted behind the massive 19in front and 20in rear magnesium wheels, which look stunning, you should be able to stop as fast as you can go.

The car’s bodywork consists of only three body panels and the two doors. This has been done to quickly change the panel during a pit stop in the event of a misfortunate accident on the track. The styling of this jaw-dropping hypercar sees two massive air-intakes on the front of the bonnet along with the roof scoop that channels additional cool air to the engine’s intakes at higher speeds and help generate more power. Everywhere you look there are fins, splitters and more aero trickery that are designed to help generate 1,200kgs of downforce at 250kmph. Lamborghini claims that the Essenza SCV12 has a power to weight ratio of 1.66hp per kg, meaning that the car would weight somewhere around only 1,300kgs.

The interior is as evocative and erotic as the exterior. in favour of keeping the weight down, the spartan interior gets a super lightweight carbon-shelled FIA-spec racing seat, and the driver gets an F1 style button-heavy steering wheel. There is a ‘Y’ shaped centre console which is also quite spartan as it offers all the necessary buttons on the driver’s side to operate more parameters of the vehicle. Should you crash and the possibility of a fire arrises, you can press the red fire extinguisher button, which from the way it looks frankly should come with an X-rated parental advisory label, rather than a warning label.

The cost of all of this is somewhere between £1.8m and £2.7m each (~Rs 17.5 crore – Rs 26.2 crore) but only 40 examples are available. Included in that price is not only the vehicle, but your very own five-time Le Mans winner — Emanuele Pirro and destroyer of Nürburgring lap time records — Marco Mapelli who will help you get to grips with your vehicle as a part of the access to special programmes to hone your skills on the track. You get your own garage with a pit crew and access to the Squadra Corse Drivers Lab. So, Who wants one?

You can hear the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 roaring to life from the world premiere in the video below:



