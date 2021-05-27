815hp McLaren Elva roadster production starts: No roof, no windows!

The company says that the mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre, 815hp, V8 engine is good for 0-100kmph in 2.8 seconds and 0-200kmph in 6.8 seconds.

McLaren has started production of its Elva roadster in open-top form. The company says that this is the rarest of the rare cars they have produced and only 149 units will be made. These cars will be personalised by McLaren Special Operations and handed over to customers towards the end of this year. Taking inspiration from Bruce McLaren’s race cars, the Elva roadster has got a satin casa blue livery. This model gets a front windscreen and is 20kg heavier than the one without the screen. If you’re wondering how you will sit in a supercar with no windscreen, then McLaren has got you covered with its Active Air Management System. The company says that the mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre, 815hp, V8 engine is good for 0-100kmph in 2.8 seconds and 0-200kmph in 6.8 seconds. The car, overall weighs 1,300kg and this is with the inclusion of electronically synchronised rain-sensing wipers, washer jets and sun visors, and heated glass windscreen within a carbon fibre surround.

“Super-lightweight and extremely powerful, the Elva delivers the ultimate connection between a driver, the road and the elements. Created to celebrate the pure joy of driving, it’s one of the most distinctive – and exclusive – cars we have made. Roofless and without windows, whether you opt for the screenless model with its sophisticated AAMS technology that provides an invisible barrier of air, or the windscreen version with an additional level of enclosure, this is a roadster that rewards owners with the most exhilarating of open-air driving experiences, delivered as only a McLaren can.” said Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive

Other details about the car are scanty but expect it to cost a bomb. McLaren plans to enter the Indian market and it is being claimed that prices will be announced in the first week of June 2021. Is the Elva roadster coming to India? Given its exclusivity, interested customers may have already registered their interest and the car could also have been sold out. A beauty like the McLaren Elva roadster with the windshield could be a good sight on our roads.

