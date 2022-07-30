7th-gen Ford Mustang to retain manual gearbox: New details emerge

Mustang fans around the world can breathe a sigh of relief as the upcoming iteration of the pony car will continue to have a manual gearbox and possibly a big, bad V8 too!

Ford Mustang is a brand that has built a massive following over the years. The name stands for a handsome American muscle car with a big V8 under the hood, sending power to the rear wheels. However, lately, legendary car brands seem to be falling prey to electrification, taking away the distinct character they have had for decades. Even the Mustang name fell into peril a few years ago when Ford showcased the Mustang Mach-E, an EV crossover.

New Ford Mustang unveil date revealed

Excited to confirm that we’ll unveil the all-new, seventh-generation @FordMustang September 14 at the Detroit Auto Show. It’s a stunning car and I’m excited to share it with the world! ???? #SaveTheManuals pic.twitter.com/d2kdQioBWY — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) July 27, 2022

Despite all this, fans have a reason to rejoice as we will soon be getting the 7th generation Mustang. Ford CEO, Jim Farley recently shared a tweet saying that the new-gen Mustang will be unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show on September 14. While there is no official word on the launch timeline, we expect the car to be available in 2023.

New Ford Mustang to have a manual gearbox

Not only will this new Mustang be powered by an internal combustion engine but it will also be offered with a manual gearbox! The detail is confirmed by the fact that the tweet ends with #SaveTheManuals. Apart from this, even the teaser video confirms the presence of a manual. The ‘O’ in the word ‘Generation’ has the pattern one would see on a 6-speed manual gear knob.

New Ford Mustang exterior updates

The upcoming Mustang has been spotted several times now and it is clear that it will not come with a major design overhaul. The American carmaker will definitely tweak the panels to look smarter and more with the times but the general shape of the car should remain the same. At the front, the LED headlamps seem to have become slimmer while the tail section looks largely similar to the current model.

New Ford Mustang interior changes

What has changed drastically is the interior of the car. The dashboard is very different from what we have become used to seeing. Being a modern avatar of the car, it will have a digital instrument cluster and a bigger touchscreen in the middle. Even the circular AC vents have been omitted for more rectangular ones. We are used to seeing a circular steering wheel on in Mustangs, a nod to the roots of the car but the new model is set to get a flat-bottom unit.

New Ford Mustang engine options

While there is no definite information regarding the engine options, it is safe to assume that Ford will be offering their tried and tested 2.3-litre, four-cylinder, EcoBoost and 5.0-litre Coyote V8 in the new models too. The humbler flat-four engine in the current model makes around 306bhp of peak power and 475Nm of peak torque while the V8 is good for 444bhp and 556Nm. As mentioned before, there will be a 6-speed manual on offer along with an automatic.