70,000+ Honda cars recalled for faulty fuel pump: Details explained

The company is offering free replacement of fuel pumps in a number of their vehicles produced in 2019 and 2020 as they suspect it could cause issues in the engine and vehicle running.

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has issued a nationwide recall to replace the fuel pump in 77,954 units of its select models. The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India in a phased manner starting from April 17, 2021 and the company says that owners of these vehicles are being contacted individually.

According to the official statement released by the Japanese car manufacturer, the fuel pumps installed in some vehicles may contain defective impellers, which could, over time result in the engine stopping or not starting at all. For those that do not know, the fuel pump is responsible for sending the fuel from the fuel tank into the fuel lines. The fuel is then sent to the injector and finally into the combustion chamber. The impeller helps propagate the fuel inside the pump by creating a vacuum. Thus, a faulty impeller can cause disruption in the flow of fuel and hence cause issues like the vehicle not starting or cutting off power at unwanted times.

The list of cars models affected by this includes the Amaze, 4th gen City, WR-V, Jazz, Civic, BR-V and CR-V. Models for these vehicles produced in 2019 and 2020 are affected with the Amaze and City contributing the most to the final tally. This is not surprising, given that they are two of the most popular models in the company’s lineup. Almost half of the vehicles on the list are no longer being sold in India. The 5th gen Honda City does not seem to have this issue, even though it was launched in July last year.

If one has to check whether their car is covered under this campaign, they can do so by submitting their 17-character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company’s website.

Due to the increasing restrictions across the country, thanks to the rising number of cases, Honda has advised their customers to visit the dealer with prior appointment to avoid inconvenience. Dealerships could be functioning with a limited number of working staff and hence the process could take a while.

