7-seater Kia Carens breaks cover: Here’s all you should know

The Kia Carens is revealed, and it comes with the longest wheelbase of the segment and more. Read complete details about the just-unveiled Kia Carens here.

The Kia Carens has shed the veils today! The three-row offering from Kia is nothing like the Carnival. It is indeed a perfect amalgam of the robustness that an SUV offers and the practicality packed in by an MPV. At least, the design is apt at giving that perspective. Furthermore, the 7-seater Kia Carens will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and of course, the Hyundai Alcazar. In this read, you will get to know everything that has been revealed about the Carens by Kia.

Kia Carens Exterior

While the company remains tight-lipped about the Carens’ measurements, the design is showcased in its full glory. It certainly looks sharp from all angles. With the Carens, Kia is debuting its “Opposites United” design philosophy in India. The front face features a vertically split architecture for the headlamps. The tiger-nose grille is slim but prominent at catching eyes. Moreover, the bumper gets a chunky scuff plate, which adds to the overall SUV drama.

Over to the sides, the longest wheelbase of the class is evident, and the Carens features a flat roof, along with black cladding that covers its length. The roof also gets a floating effect. Around the rear, sharp lines are apparent. The Kia logo on the tailgate is bigger than that seen on other models. However, the tail lamps are the sharpest on any Kia that we have seen so far in the Indian market.

Kia Carens Interior

A wraparound theme for the dashboard’s design is used on the Kia Carens. It comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, GPS Navigation and more. Like other Kia models, the feature list is long here consisting of keyless entry & go, push-button start-stop system, all-digital instrument console, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats and more.

The seating layout includes a bench for the 7-seat trim and captain chairs for the 6-seat trim. Additionally, the Carens feature a black-beige theme for the interior, unlike the all-black attire seen on the Seltos. To ensure the safety of passengers, the Carens will come fitted with six airbags as a standard affair across the range.

Kia Carens Engine & Gearbox

The Carens will be made available with petrol and diesel engine options. Sadly, the company has not revealed the exact engine options but has confirmed that the petrol motor will come with a DCT as an option. The oil burner, on the other hand, will be available with a torque converter automatic gearbox. Well, these hints are enough to understand that the Carens is likely to go on sale with the 1.4L turbo-petrol motor and the 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine as a part of the options list.

Kia Carens Launch & Price

The Kia Carens will make its way to Indian showroom floors by the first quarter of next year. While it is expected to be priced quite aggressively, it is assumed to start from around Rs. 14 lakh to Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom).