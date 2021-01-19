7-seater cars under Rs 15 lakh: Renault Triber, Mahindra Marazzo and more

Here is a look at what you can buy in the market right now. These range from the most affordable seven-seater there is - Datsun Go+ to the premium ones like the MG Hector Plus.

If you’ve been following the Indian auto industry regularly, there is one thing that you wouldn’t have missed – the steady influx of six and seven-seater cars. In the last couple of years, the number of these body styles has increased exponentially and we hear that there are going to be a few more added in this year. More the merrier, they say. Well, we couldn’t agree more. However, when there is too much of something, the buyer gets confused, and while a detailed shootout of these multi-purpose vehicles or MPVs is on its way soon, here is a look at what you can buy in the market right now. These range from the most affordable seven-seater there is – Datsun Go+ to the premium ones like the MG Hector Plus.

Datsun Go+

Introduced as a budget offering, the Datsun Go+ still remains value-for-money as well as an attractive proposition. Now with the enhanced safety on offer, it tugs at your purse strings. There is a choice of manual as well as automatic transmissions with the Datsun Go+. The 1.0-litre engine is peppy enough and in the latter guise offers more power too. Prices start from Rs 4.25 lakh, ex-showroom.

Renault Triber

Under the skin, the Renault Triber is the same as the Datsun Go+. However, not only in looks but also the pricing, the Triber is a premium product. It uses a different engine than the Go+. It is still a 1.0-litre motor but makes 72hp of power and 96Nm. A turbocharged offering could soon be on its way here though that is going to take a bit of time. A 5-speed manual as well as AMT are on offer with the Triber currently. Prices of the Triber begin from Rs 5.20 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Bolero

One of the oldest cars and one which sells more when compared to other vehicles here happens to be the Mahindra Bolero. Recently revamped for the BS6 emission norms, the Mahindra Bolero uses a 1.5-litre diesel motor that is good for 75hp of power and 210Nm. This engine can be mated to only a 5-speed manual transmission. The Bolero is a utilitarian vehicle and one which has a largely rural appeal to it. Prices begin from Rs 8.17 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Scorpio is the second oldest car here after the Bolero. It also hosts seven seats and is in fact one rugged SUV. Over the years though the price hike is noticeable and the Scorpio too has started showing its age. The 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine makes 140hp of power and 320Nm. A 6-speed gearbox is paired to this engine. Prices of the Scorpio start from Rs 12.68 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra XUV500

The Mahindra XUV500 is one premium vehicle in this mix. It also has a similar engine like the Scorpio. However, here it makes 156hp of power and 360Nm. Mahindra offers a 6-speed manual transmission/torque converter and front-wheel configuration as of now. However, the XUV500 is due for a generation change. Prices start from Rs 13.83 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

This has to be the most versatile of cars here and the highest sold as well. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is available only in petrol as well as CNG configurations. Still, there is a waiting period of more than a month on this MPV. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is good for 104hp and 138Nm. A 5-speed manual or 4-speed AT are available. Maruti Suzuki offers a mild-hybrid version of the Ertiga which helps bump fuel efficiency. Prices start from Rs 7.59 lakh onwards.

Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra Marazzo is one that can go one step ahead and seat eight people in decent comfort. It was introduced in late 2018 and ever since has only one engine option. This is a 1.5-litre diesel that makes 121hp of power and 300Nm. Only a 6-speed manual is on offer here. Prices of the Mahindra Marazzo BS6 begin from Rs 11.64 lakh, ex-showroom.

MG Hector Plus

This is the latest launch of all cars. The MG Hector Plus brings in seven seats and the car has connected vehicle technology also. It also has the biggest sunroof of all the cars here. There is a choice of 1.5-litre turbo petrol or a 2.0-litre diesel engine. MG Hector Plus prices start from Rs 13.34 lakh, ex-showroom.

