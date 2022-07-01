7 out of 10 Safest Cars in India are by Tata and M&M: GNCAP

The list of 10 safest cars by Global NCAP’s tests for India shows Mahindra and Tata Motors dominating 7 spots out of 10.

The Global NCAP crash test rating for Indian cars is helping car buyers make smart choices with their new cars and in recent times, the list of safe cars has gone up significantly. However, the list of the top 10 safest cars as of June 2022 is dominated by two carmakers, Tata Motors and Mahindra.

The two carmakers occupy 7 of the 10 spots in the top 10 list, the other three places being taken up one each by Honda, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

In the list of top 10 safest vehicles, the first five spots are taken by cars that have scored a full 5-star rating, and consist of the Punch, XUV300, Altroz, Nexon, and the XUV700 — again, completely dominated by Tata Motors and Mahindra.

The next five spots in the list of top 10 safest cars have all secured 4-star ratings and the list consists of the Honda Jazz, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra Marazzo, Volkswagen Polo, and the Mahindra Thar.

When looking at the safest cars in terms of child safety, the Mahindra XUV700 scores the highest, followed by the Thar, Tata Punch, XUV300, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

An interesting aspect to note here is that the Toyota Urban Cruiser, despite being a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Brezza, manages to appear in the list of ten safest vehicles, while the Brezza itself settles for the 13th spot.