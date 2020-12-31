7 major car launches in Jan 2021: What to expect in the new year

January 2021 will be a busy month as always for the auto industry. We are currently aware of seven new models ready to make their India arrival. But, we also await many more to arrive subsequently. Here is what we can expect from January 2021 alone.

After a dismal 2020, the Indian automotive industry is gearing up for a new beginning as we switch our calendars to the new year of 2021. Automakers in India are gearing up to launch new models and a heap load are scheduled for January alone. SUVs taking the biggest slice of the pie, we have the luxury players also getting feisty with a couple of sedan models. Here are the seven major car launches which are confirmed to be launched or revealed in January 2021.

Audi A4 Facelift Launch on January 5, 2021

One of the first model launches to take place will be the new mid-size luxury sedan from Audi. The Audi A4 will be reintroduced with the new facelift model in January 2021. The automaker has already started assembling the vehicle at its plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Furthermore, dealers are accepting bookings for the sedan. For all the details on the upcoming new A4, read: 2021 Audi A4 India launch on January 5: What the C-Class, 3 Series rival will offer

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch on January 6, 2021

Toyota Legender (High-trim Model sold in Thailand)

The king of the full-size SUV segment in India, the Toyota Fortuner will be finally getting a mid-lifecycle update. Taking on the For Endeavour, MG Gloster, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the Isuzu MU-X facelift, Toyota is expected to launch the Fortuner with a lot more tech, along with a curveball move with the introduction of the sportier-styled Toyota Legender model. For more details and to know our expectations from the new Toyota Fortuner facelift, read: Toyota Fortuner facelift India launch on January 6: What to expect

Jeep Compass Facelift Launch on January 7, 2021

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift was revealed recently in China. The Compass facelift model showcased offered a reworked exterior design. Additionally, to elevate the plushness of the interior, the cabin has been completely redesigned. FCA India is responsible for manufacturing all right-hand drive models of the Compass for global demand. Additionally, the Compass is the automaker’s dominant model in India. Thus it was inevitable the new model would arrive in India so soon. For details on the upcoming Jeep Compass facelift can be found here; 2021 Jeep Compass facelift India launch on January 7: Changes to expect in new Compass

Tata Altroz Turbo Launch on January 13, 2021

Tata Motors had hinted earlier that something was brewing behind the scenes regarding its premium hatchback — the Tata Altroz. The automaker has now announced that a new version of the Altroz will be launched on January 13, 2021. We expect Tata Motors to launch the Altroz Turbo offering a new powerful petrol engine, likely to be with a new twin-clutch automatic transmission. Read more on the Tata Altroz Turbo here; Tata Altroz turbo India launch likely on this date: What to expect from i20 Turbo, Polo TSI challenger!

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Launch on January 21, 2021

The go-to choice for anyone looking for a fun-to-drive luxury mid-size sedan has been the BMW 3 Series. The only flaw in that if one would nit-pick is space in the rear. Now BMW play to address it with the launch of the 3 Series Gran Limousine. Essentially a long-wheelbase version of the same vehicle will be launch on January 21. It will take on the populated segment to rival the above-mentioned Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Jaguar XE and the upcoming Volvo S60. Read the full story on what to expect from the 3 Series Gran Limousine here: BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India launch on 21 January: Long-wheelbase 3 Series to rival Audi A4

MG Hector Plus 7-Seat Launch in January 2021

Although an official date has not been set for the launch, MG Motors has confirmed that the 7-seat version of the Hector Plus will be launched in January 2021. The standard 5-seat Hector model arrived in 2019, and a year later was followed by the Hector Plus with a 6-seat configuration. Now MG will introduce the 7-seat version of the Hector Plus. We expect the model to be launched in mid-January, however, we await official word from the automaker. For all the details on the Hector Plus, click here; MG Hector Plus 7-Seat launch in Jan 2021: Hector, Gloster, ZS EV models to get costlier

Tata Gravitas unveil on January 26, 2021

The new flagship SUV from Tata Motors is scheduled to make its production-spec public debut in late January 26. The 7-seat Tata Gravitas will rival the MG Hector Plus, Toyota Innova Crysta and the upcoming new-gen Mahindra XUV500. Powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine as the Harrier, and built on the same OMEGARC platform; here is what to expect from the new Tata SUV – Tata Gravitas reveal on January 26th: MG Hector Plus rival to offer these new features on launch

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.