7 exciting electric cars to be at Frankfurt Motor Show: Honda, Volkswagen, Hyundai and more

Ever since 1897, Frankfurt has been hosting the global car industry in what is the largest automobile gathering on the planet as a bi-annual event for cars. The Frankfurt Motor Show or Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA), will be held this year scheduled from September 12-22. While the entire world of who is who and what is what will be present at the event, we list seven electric-powered cars which will be showcased at the 2019 IAA Frankfurt Motor Show.

BMW Vision M Concept

BMW will be displaying their concept which is expected to mark the return of the M1 supercar from 1978. The BMW Vision M Concept is said to arrive by 2025 with a 591hp petrol hybrid drivetrain and is designed to pave the way for future of electrified M performance cars form BMW.

Honda E

While many may have criticized Honda for not making too many interesting and exciting cars in the recent past, swallowed their tongue when Honda took the wraps off their urban city electric car, the Honda E. The Honda E will use a 35.5-kWh Lithium-ion battery mounted under the floor, which will deliver 200kms of range on a full charge. While the 95% production-ready version of the car was showcased at Geneva earlier this year, the final production model will be showcased at Frankfurt along with more details.

Hyundai Motorsport

While the manufacturer has not revealed much information as yet, Hyundai Motorsport did release a trailer hinting that it plans to enter the electric-racing circuit with a new all-electric racecar. What we know so far is that the car has been developed in Germany, and is most likely to be based on the existing i30 N TCR.

Lamborghini Hybrid Hypercar

While it does stick out like a sore thumb on this list as a hybrid, we cannot talk about a motor show without talking about Lamborghini. Rumour has it that the team at Sant'Agata Bolognese are working on replacing the Aventador with a hybridized hypercar. While details are sparse at the moment, it will most likely to be equipped with a V12 engine assisted by an electric motor to rival the Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

Mercedes-Benz EQV

Mercedes has already previewed the electric version of the V-Class van as a concept at the Geneva Motor Show. The production-ready model is now expected to be revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show this year and will be called the EQV. It will be based on the standard model which will be capable of seating of up to eight. The EQV will be powered by a an electric motor, derived from the EQC electric compact SUV with the battery pack mounted under the floor. It is expected to have a range of 400kms on a single charge.

Mini Cooper SE

In July, Mini finally revealed the production version of the first-ever all-electric powered Mini. The three-door model will be called the Mini Cooper SE and it will make its first public appearance at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. The Cooper SE will be powered by the same powertrain as the BMW i3s featuring a 32.6kWh battery pack that produces 184PS and 270Nm. The Mini Cooper SE will have a range of 235km.

Porsche Taycan

Porsche has been working on a four-door all-electric car to take the fight to Tesla. While the California based maker has enjoyed a free reign in the electric vehicle market mostly in the US, Porsche plans to come in with their model called the Taycan which has been seen testing on the road for a significant amount of time. While the Taycan will make its official debut at Frankfurt, Porsche India has announced that the all-electric Porsche is bound for India as well.

Volkswagen ID 3

Volkswagen will be showcasing their brand new electric car from their ID range of models at Frankfurt with the introduction of the ID 3 electric hatchback. The ID 3 is said to have a range of 550kms on a full charge and is also capable of fast charging of 125kW. While it is aimed squarely at the aforementioned Mini electric, it remains to be seen if Volkswagen will introduce such a model for the Indian market.

Also Read: Top five affordable diesel cars in India: Tata Tiago, Mahindra KUV100 NXT and more